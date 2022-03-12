Court Appointed Special Advocates of Cherokee Country will offer volunteer training beginning Monday, April 18, with a deadline for applications of Wednesday, April 6.
CASA recruits, screens, trains, and supervises volunteers to serve as independent voices for victims of child abuse and/or neglect. More than 200 such children were found in Adair and Cherokee County District Courts and Cherokee Tribal Court in 2021.
"Now that COVID restrictions are easing, the need for more CASA volunteer advocates is great. More advocates would enable more children to benefit from the life-changing results accomplished by CASA volunteers," said Jo Prout, CASA executive director.
A preliminary interview is required, and background checks and references are conducted prior to enrollment in the course, which will take five weeks to complete. Certification is granted when the prospective advocate completes the 30-hour class, plus the six hours of courtroom observation.
CASA volunteers are men and women from all walks of life. No special experience or education is required. They are appointed by a judge as officers of the court, and work with legal and child welfare professionals to ensure that judges have all the information they need to make decisions for each child.
Their goal is a safe, permanent home for each child. Although it varies from case to case, being a CASA volunteer usually means devoting about 10-15 hours a month to a case for 12-18 months.
Individuals over the age of 21 who are interested in becoming CASA volunteers should call CASA at 918-456-8788 as soon as possible to request an application and schedule an interview. Applications for training are available online at www.cherokeecasa.org. The CASA office is at 201 E. Delaware St.
