The Child Nutrition Team appreciates the opportunity to serve your children. We believe strongly there is a direct tie between effective learning and good nutrition.
Each school day, our Child Nutrition Team serves over 3,100 nutritious meals that comply with all U.S. Department of Agriculture guidelines. We also work determinedly to ensure that our students enjoy their cafeteria experience. Your child will have the opportunity each day to take a meat or meat alternate, fruit, vegetables, bread or grain alternate, and milk. A fruit or vegetable must be taken as one of the choices. In addition to our main serving lines, all of our schools have fruit and vegetable bars with a variety of daily offerings.
Meal prices per day are as follows: Breakfast for the District, $1.75; elementary lunch, $2.75; middle and high school lunch, $3; and an extra milk, $0.30 per carton. All student accounts are maintained on the MAS computer software system. Students will use their student ID number assigned to them during enrollment. All students will enter their student ID number using a keypad located at the cafeteria cashier’s computer.
If you have not qualified for free lunches, charging is allowed up to $10. You can send cash or check with your student and they can pay in the lunch room, or parents can also pay lunch bills online via PayPal on Wen-Gage, where you can also check your student’s grades. You can also pay your lunch bill at the child nutrition office.
If your child leaves our district, our account refund policy is as follows: For students with positive balances in their accounts, parents/guardians may request, in writing, a refund of those funds at any time. Child Nutrition will then issue a check, through the Board of Education, for the return of positive balance funds. If a parent/guardian does not request a refund, positive balances will be re-entered into the student’s account for use during the next school year.
We are proud participants in the Free and Reduced Price Meal Program. This program helps not just the Child Nutrition Team, but also the Tahlequah school district as a whole. One of the criteria the district sees repetitively when applying for grants is a high free and reduce-price meal program count. In some cases, this count affects the outcome of grant applications exclusively. Participation in this program helps every child in our district.
While not required, it is extremely important to our school district that every family submits a free and reduced application. Forms are available at each site, the child nutrition office and on our website. Completed forms can be returned to the school by students, emailed, faxed, or parents can take them directly to the Child Nutrition office.
Even though the school year officially began on Aug. 8, our Child Nutrition Team was busy feeding children throughout the summer. The Summer Food Service Program began June 3 and ended July 26. Breakfast and lunch were provided at no charge to all children 18 and younger. In addition to our normal feeding site at Cherokee Elementary, the Child Nutrition Team created a “food truck” that delivered lunch to the Garden Walk Apartments four days a week. Child Nutrition also provided nutritious meals to student athletes that attended the summer strength and conditioning program. Our SFSP provided over 7,800 meals to children, during a time when most school districts are on hiatus. We are hoping to expand our “food truck” operations to service more areas next year.
We are excited about the new school year and look forward to serving your children. Go Tigers!
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.