Ladies Night Out and Black Friday have passed, and shoppers are winnowing down their shopping lists for the holidays, including gifts for the kids.
This year, families are likely to spend more on shopping this year than they did last year. Families are receiving monthly child tax credit payments, which is putting more Christmas money in the pockets of parents. And local business owners want parents to stay in Tahlequah to do their shopping.
Junie's Closet has a wall dedicated to children's toys this year, and parents are taking advantage. Currently, they are stocking Mad Mattr Dual Extruder sand, which is fun, and also stimulating.
"It's kinetic sand, almost like slime, but it doesn't make a mess. They really enjoy playing with that," said Kristy Eubanks, Junie's Closet owner.
They also have puzzles, games, and toys for kids of all ages. She expects her puzzles are going to be particularly popular this year.
The shop has also stocked up on body wash-infused loofahs for children, which are good for up to five washes.
At Workman's, they are selling "shackets" for kids.
"One thing that's popular with everyone this year is called shirt-jacks. That's popular with men, women, and kids," said Angie Workman Cook, owner.
Children's shackets can be matched with adult ones for an optimal family photo shoot.
This year, customizable items are in. FourNinety Creations does engravings on journals, mugs, T-shirts, and water bottles. As COVID protocols have shut down water fountains at schools, it is important for kids to bring their own water bottles to school. Having a child's name on a water bottle can prevent them from getting lost.
Town Creek Mercantile is also doing customization. Artist Carol Enkey of Enkey Custom Creations set up shop in the back of the store this week.
She puts the personal touch on hats, T-shirts, and water bottles for kids.
Bubble poppers are all the rage for 2021. Like fidget spinners, they were invented as a sensory toy. Town Creek Mercantile is selling a fidget spinner that has bubble pop installed on each of its three arms, so kids can benefit from both sensory items in one toy.
"We have different shapes and colors. This has been really popular with the kids so far. As soon as she gets them in, we sell them out, and she gets it restocked," said Amber Forrest, Town Creek Mercantile owner.
They are also selling pajama sets that can be customizable.
They can match T-shirts or blankets.
"It's really cute to get a box on Christmas Eve. It gives them something to open the night before," said Forrest.
She is also selling Paint a Bath Bomb, which is a 100 percent natural bath bomb kids can paint while in the tub.
For kids who resist taking baths, the Boys Don't Stink bath soap makes a perfect stocking stuffer.
Kids also like lotions, ugly sweater bath bombs, and their Candy Club line of confections, which includes Santa's Cookies and Snowy Spruces flavors.
According to Walmart's website, top plush sales this year are Care Bears, My Little Pony, Bluey and Friends. Other top items include Hot Wheels, Batman all-terrain remote control car, L.O.L. Surprise dolls and dollhouse, Fisher-Price learning bot, kinetic sand, Razor electric-powered dirt bike, Lego blocks, Star Wars Galactic Snackin' Grogu, and more.
According to Game Informer, popular video games this year will include: Sable, Metroid Dread, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Solar Ash, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, Rider's Republic, Forza Horizon 5, Battlefield 2042, and Halo Infinite,
