Local resident Sammie Rusco recently donated a child's rocker to the Thompson House. The arm less rocker has a fabric seat. The year it was made has not been determined. The rocker is on display at the Thompson House. Tours and rentals are available. Call 918-348-1276 for more information. The board is still looking for people to help make its famous pepper jelly for the Victoria Christmas fundraiser, Dec. 1-3. The Thompson House board meets the second Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at the house, 300 S. College Ave. The meeting is open to the public.
featured
Child's rocker donated to Thompson House
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- MedWise still not open, despite earlier flap
- Massage therapist arrested after offering 'extra' to undercover deputy
- RV GOES PERMANENT: Three parks in Tahlequah area offer temporary, long-term abodes
- Penalties prove costly for Sequoyah’s opener
- Holiday Quilt Show brings 105 works into competition
- ENTERTAINMENT SPOTLIGHT: Disc jockey adds to resume with bar scenes
- TALE OF 2 HALVES: Tigers fall to Sapulpa 41-38 despite late lead
- Defendant files motion to dismiss murder case, says victim may have been Native
- Tribal citizen dies after being struck in head with baseball bat
- TIGER PRIDE: TMS students show their school spirit at first pep rally
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.