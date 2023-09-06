Local resident Sammie Rusco recently donated a child's rocker to the Thompson House. The arm less rocker has a fabric seat. The year it was made has not been determined. The rocker is on display at the Thompson House. Tours and rentals are available. Call 918-348-1276 for more information. The board is still looking for people to help make its famous pepper jelly for the Victoria Christmas fundraiser, Dec. 1-3. The Thompson House board meets the second Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at the house, 300 S. College Ave. The meeting is open to the public.