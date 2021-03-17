A new revolution in the world of shooting games has come to Cherokee County.
Little Town Bounce LLC recently launched a way for friends and family to battle it out safely with GellyBall. The game is similar to playing paintball or Airsoft, but it doesn’t leave any mess or scars behind. The Gelly blasters are loaded with soft, water-filled beads that bust on impact with the target, making it safe for ages 5 to 95 to hold skirmishes in a backyard, gymnasium or open field.
Each blaster can hold up to 700 rounds of the little beads before needing to be reloaded, said LBT co-owner Kristian Schnitzer, adding that it allows for hours of fun.
“We bring everything you need to have a GellyBall party,” said Schnitzer. “You supply the location and we take care of everything else. That includes the Gelly blaster guns, masks, unlimited ammunition, inflatable bunkers and ref to ensure you get to experience GellyBall to its fullest by playing multiple game modes.”
Competitors can play a variety of different game modes, like capture the flag, one vs. one, two vs. two, free-for-all and more. The game is meant to have up to 10 players total at one time, with five on each team. While players might notice a slight pinch when they get shot, Schnitzer said it can be played by younger kids as long as the proper clothing is worn.
“Something like a long-sleeved shirt and pants would be great,” she said. “Unlike paintball, it doesn’t mark up any clothing, grass or anything that it makes impact with.”
As players start the round, they can take cover behind the various inflatable bunkers set up throughout the course. They can strategize with team members to flank enemies, ambush opponents, or simply spray and pray. The battery-powered Gelly blasters can fire 15 GellyBalls per second.
“A lot of the kids who like to play to Call of Duty will really like this,” said co-owner Brandon Schnitzer.
In the backyard of the Schnitzer’s house Tuesday evening, the family had kids ages 8-12 playing GellyBall. Each of the kids agreed the beads left a little sting, but it was apparent they were willing to play for hours, as they strapped their masks on and took turns switching sides of the course.
“The masks have a chin strap on them that buckles in, so they can’t take their masks off while they’re on the field,” said Brandon. “It makes it really hard to take off, and masks don’t come off until they’re behind the table and no one has a gun in their hand.”
Little Bounce Town offers a two-hour party package for $300. The time doesn’t start until after the field has been set up and the rules have been explained. Brandon also said parents or customers aren’t left to figure out how the equipment works or how the games should be played, either.
“I don’t leave the field and just leave the parents in charge,” he said. “I’ll stay for the entire event, make sure the games are played correctly, make sure the ammo is loaded correctly, and really do everything. So the parents can watch or supervise, but I’ll make sure all the games are played correctly.”
GellyBall isn’t just for kids. Little Bounce Town will bring it to community gatherings, corporate team building events, or just family get-togethers, allowing for all ages to experience the new way to have a backyard, or indoor, fire fight.
LBT is servicing all of Cherokee County and surrounding areas, like Fort Gibson, Muskogee, Wagoner, Locust Grove and Stilwell. For more information or to book a party, visit the Cherokee Co. Gellyball Facebook page or call Brandon Schnitzer at 918-316-4362.
