A group of U.S. Army Vietnam veterans, and their wives, have been holding their 10th annual reunion this weekend in Cherokee County.
These men, former Chinook helicopter crewmen, served in Vietnam from the years 1968 to 1972. Chinook’s lifting ability could hook, lift and transport 12,000-18,000 pounds. Their call sign was "the Pachyderms." Chinooks are still in use and can be seen occasionally over Cherokee County moving between bases. These vets have labeled themselves as the “Happy Hooker Reunion.”
These Chinook helicopter vets attached to the well-known 101st Screaming Eagles, operated out of Phu Bai, South Vietnam at Camp Eagle. These men participated in many firsts with the 101st, including first Chinook Unit, first platoon, first chief crews, and first flight engineers. Officially, these new crews were A Company, 159th Assault Support Helicopter Battalion. Missions included hazardous duties to medivac wounded soldiers to military ships and hospitals. Chuck was also medi-vac by a military helicopter while in Viet Nam.
During the three-day reunion, the attendees will tour parts of Tahlequah, the Cherokee Nation, and Lake Tenkiller. Meals will be shared and a golf outing is planned to Cherokee Springs. Long sessions of remembering shared events from Vietnam will be highlighted as memories of those young crewmen come alive again.
Anyone who sees this group out and about should just say, "Welcome Home." They will also be taking pictures at the new Purple Heart Memorial monument in front of Reasor’s grocery store.
They are meeting at Pettit Bay's The Bay House on Lake Tenkiller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.