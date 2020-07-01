Cassidy Henshaw, office manager of Health First Chiropractic Clinic, said the community has been incredible during this time of uncertainty.
“We are a small business, so having the support from our community has been vital for us, and we couldn't be more thankful,” she said.
Henshaw, 27, was born in Tahlequah, then moved away at age 8 and returned at 21.
She said she makes it possible for the doctors in the office to only have to worry about treating their patients.
“Basically I am a part of everything at that clinic, from insurance claims, X-rays, scheduling patients, marketing, accounting, medical coding and billing, policies, procedures and protocols, staff training, etc.,” said Henshaw.
The clinic remained open during the pandemic because they were deemed essential health care providers.
“We have increased the time between our patient scheduling to allow for social distancing, and we also offer a ‘parking lot waiting room’ that gives patients the option of waiting in their cars until the doctor is ready, so they can avoid any unnecessary contact,” said Henshaw.
They also increased the cleaning protocols and are following Centers for Disease and Prevention guidelines.
“There was definitely a time when our appointments slowed from our normal capacity, but we saw an increase in new patients who had more time on their hands – since most were working from home – and who were able to make an appointment that normally wouldn't have the time,” said Henshaw.
For almost three years, Henshaw has been dating Grant Crawford, the Tahlequah Daily Press news editor, and they share a home.
“He works from home during the day, so I get to spend my lunch breaks pestering him. He loves it,” she said. “Life has been different from before. I normally attended the trivia nights at the local pub and bars, especially if the subject was Harry Potter. I would watch local bands play music in town and I would go out for dinner with friends weekly. Now I stay home or sit on a friend's porch for socialization.”
Henshaw said she is lucky because in February, right before Oklahoma had COVID-19 cases and businesses started shutting down, she and Crawford got their labradoodle puppy, Hopper. The dog turned 1 in May.
“Being able to come home to spend time, train and walk with him during all of this has made the impact of isolation and loneliness remarkably less,” said Henshaw.
The best part of the year is here for Henshaw, as she enjoys camping, adding that it is probably her favorite hobby.
“I've been camping since I was a baby, and it is the best part about summer and fall to me. Spending time outdoors, swimming, kayaking, hiking and making a fire under the stars is how I like to spend my time,” said Henshaw. “I love listening to live music. Whether it is music festivals, friends jamming on the porch, a concert at a big venue, or a live stream on Facebook, they are all wonderful to me.”
