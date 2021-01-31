Chocolate Indulgence returning to Reasor's

TULSA - Reasor's brings back Chocolate Indulgence, a chocolate-themed culinary celebration with limited edition chocolate items, which includes a month-long ad and more.
Shoppers can share the indulgence of chocolate in the stores by visiting the bakery and indulging in a moist, chocolately cupcake, or bite into a fresh, chocolate covered strawberry. This special promotion will be in full swing during Valentine's Day and beyond - making it a headquarters for candy, sweets and savory delicacies for that special day.
Reasor's Chocolate Indulgence promotion will include: Special chocolate bakery goods; chocolate wine and beer; dark and milk chocolate bulk items; chocolate recipes; chocolate candy and more.
Reasor's is also giving away a romantic escape for two plus dinner at RiverSpirit Casino & Hotel. People can enter to win a one-night stay in RiverSpirit Casino Hotel's Signature Suite featuring a king-sized bed, plus a $250 Ruth's Chris Steak House gift card along with dinner reservations for two.
Enter by using the Reasor's Rewards Card now through Feb. 9, or enter online at reasors.com. No purchase necessary to win. The complete rules are at reasors.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.