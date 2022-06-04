HOCHATOWN - Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma announced that its entertainment and resort development in Hochatown will be named Choctaw Landing. Choctaw's newest gaming property will be built in southeastern Oklahoma near popular vacation destinations Broken Bow Lake and Beavers Bend State Park. Choctaw Nation will host a groundbreaking for Choctaw Landing on June 14.
"We are excited to get started on bringing to life what promises to be an amazing entertainment destination for Oklahomans and our friends and neighbors in Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana," said Janie Dillard, senior executive officer for Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. "In addition to the gaming, hotel and entertainment amenities, we plan to offer our guests an opportunity to learn more about our history, our culture and what it means to be Choctaw."
The name Choctaw Landing signifies that guests have arrived at a place that feels like home. It will be a special spot for visitors to touch base and recharge for their next adventure. Choctaw Landing will serve as an overlook into the natural beauty of the surrounding area and as a guide into the history of the Choctaw people.
Hochatown is the site of a historical Choctaw Village and many Choctaw still live in the area, making it the perfect location for Choctaw Landing. The design of the mercantile and the resort will reflect the tribe's culture and the property will include historical information about the tribe and feature Choctaw art created by tribal members.
The four-story, 200,000 square-foot Choctaw Landing will cost $165 million to construct and will include 100 hotel rooms, 600 slot machines, eight table games, several restaurants and bars, a pool, an outdoor venue with an amphitheater, a beer garden, and a family-friendly game zone.
In addition to the new resort, a 12,000 square-foot mercantile will adjoin Choctaw Landing offering a small grocery store/market, three dining options and a fuel station with 24 pumps.
Construction of the multi-use property will create more than 2,000 new jobs and the project will have an economic impact of more than $211 million. Choctaw Nation is also working with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to prepare for the increased traffic coming to the area.
Building upon a history of successful collaboration, Manhattan Construction Company and JCJ Architecture are the lead partners for this project. Manhattan Construction Company and JCJ Architecture have worked with Choctaw Nation on several other projects including the Choctaw Cultural Center and Choctaw Wellness Center. JCJ Architecture has worked most recently on the Choctaw Casino & Resort - Durant expansion and on-going property improvements.
Choctaw Landing will open in late 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.