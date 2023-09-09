Choctaw Casinos and Resorts places in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards

DURANT – Choctaw Casinos and Resorts was recognized in two categories in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.
Choctaw Casino and Resort – Durant was selected number eight as the Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas and as number six for the Best Rewards Club.
Each category consisted of 20 nominees and readers had four weeks to vote online once a day for their favorite nominee in each category.
“It’s an honor to be considered one of the top ten casinos outside of Las Vegas and to have our guests recognize the benefits of our Rewards Cluwb,” Heidi Grant, executive officer of gaming and hospitality for Choctaw Casinos and Resorts, said. “The 10Best recognition is a testament that our associates elevate our guests’ experience and provide award-winning service and that our Rewards Club incentives are valued by our guests that play frequently.”
Choctaw Casino and Resort – Durant is a showcase property and is a AAA Four Diamond casino resort, entertainment and convention destination. The resort includes more than 1,600 luxurious rooms and suites, 16 restaurants, 20 bars and lounges, a spa, and two outdoor pools and a waterpark. The casino has more than 7,400 slot machines, table games, a poker room, and a large non-smoking casino.
Choctaw Casinos and Resorts ranked as number six for Best Players Club for casino gaming. The Choctaw Rewards Club members’ benefit every time they play with their Rewards Card, and earn more gaming, dining and free stay incentives. The Rewards Club members earn entries into monthly giveaways and promotions and is available to guests across all 22 gaming locations.
10Best.com provides readers with original, unbiased, and experiential travel content of top attractions, things to see and do, and restaurants for top destinations in the U.S. and around the world. 10Bests.com, a division of USA Today, averages 5 million visitors per month.
