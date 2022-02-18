Choctaw member appointed to USDA Advisory Committee

DURANT – Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack selected 12 members to serve on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s inaugural Secretary’s Advisory Committee for Urban Agriculture, and one is from Oklahoma.
Among the newly appointed committee is Kaben Smallwood, a Choctaw tribal member. Smallwood, who lives in McAlester, was nominated for this role by Chief Gary Batton and was chosen from more than 300 applications nationwide. Smallwood is co-founder and CEO of Symbiotic Aquaponic, an aquaponics provider and consultancy company.
"Innovation comes naturally to Kaben," said Batton. "He led a team in developing innovative indoor growing practices that conserve water and provide nutrient-rich food in a sustainable manner. He always looks for ways to partner with the local community and gives back, holding true to Choctaw values instilled in him by his family."
The Secretary’s Advisory Committee is part of USDA’s efforts to support urban agriculture, creating a network for feedback, helping identify barriers and providing input on policy development.
The committee is made up of agricultural producers, and representatives from the areas of higher education or extension programs, non-profits, business and economic development, supply chains and financing.
"Urban agriculture has been growing in impact and importance, and we are taking bold actions to build a support structure," said Vilsack. "I look forward to learning how we can better serve urban agricultural producers, which will complement our efforts focusing on equity, local food systems, access to safe and nutritional food and new ways to address climate change."
The inaugural committee will hold its first meeting in late February. The conference call will be open to the public. For more information, visit the new Federal Advisory Committee for Urban Agriculture website, www.usda.gov/partnerships/advisory-committee-urban-ag-innovative-production.
