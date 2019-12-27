DURANT - The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and Bell Textron Inc. recently announced an agreement to add Bell to the CNO Unmanned Aircraft System Integration Pilot Program team, and begin testing some of the Bell innovations and systems on CNO-owned property in rural southeastern Oklahoma.
The flights and tests will be conducted as part of the FAA Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration Pilot Program in preparation for future planned beyond visual line of sight and other more advanced UAS operations. CNO is one of nine UASIPP sites selected by U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao in May 2018.
CNO, Bell and their partners plan to work with the FAA and other federal agencies to enhance emerging aviation technologies and operations to help keep the United States a leader in aviation.
Future missions for the CNO UASIPP team include advanced drone operations - including BVLOS - for agricultural applications, public safety operations, infrastructure inspections, safe operations over people, and weather related missions.
For more information about the Choctaw Nation UASIPP program, visit www.cnoaa.com.
