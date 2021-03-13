OKLAHOMA CITY - The Federal Aviation Administration is partnering with the Choctaw Nation to study how unmanned aircraft systems can best transport cargo, including parcels, at lower altitudes.
The FAA's Mike Monroney Aeronautical Center, signed a three-year memorandum of understanding with the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.
"The FAA and the Choctaw Nation share an interest in safety," said Michelle Coppedge, director of the MMAC. "Our goal is to advance the development and integration of UAS into what is already a complex National Airspace System."
The agreement will enable the MMAC to work with the Choctaw Nation to study human factors, supply chain management, and air traffic control. The parties will use virtual-simulated urban environments for their research. One goal of the MOU is to promote interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics programs for students seeking possible careers in aerospace.
"The MMAC plays a critical role in ensuring the safety of aviation operations in our nation, and we are excited to establish formal ties between our organizations to jointly support the development and safe integration of emerging aviation technologies into our national airspace system," said James L Grimsley, executive director of Advanced Technology Initiatives with the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.
The Choctaw Nation is the only tribal government selected by the U.S. Department of Transportation to participate in the Unmanned Aerial System Integration Pilot Program. It was one of nine active pilot sites in the United States selected to work in collaboration with the FAA and industry to conduct advanced UAS operations.
The Nation also was the first tribal government to be recognized by the FAA as a public aircraft operator. It was the only lead participant to work with the Volpe National Transportation Systems Center on acoustics testing for UAS used in agriculture, remote infrastructure inspections, public safety, and other areas.
More than 6,300 employees, contractors and students work at the FAA's aeronautical center, which is on the west side of Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City. The center touches every aspect of the nation's airspace by providing training, supply chain management, medical/educational human factors research, and the national registration database of all U.S.-registered aircraft and pilots.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.