DURANT - The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma was recently recognized as an exceptional place to work by both Forbes magazine and HRDUS, a highly respected online journal for Human Resources Directors in the United States. CNO was selected as a winner in both HRDUS' and Forbes' 2022 "Employer of Choice" competitions:
• Choctaw Nation received recognition as one of six Best Places to Work in the United States as selected by HRDUS.
• Choctaw Casinos & Resorts received recognition from Forbes as a Best Employer for Diversity in the Travel & Leisure category.
• Forbes also recognized the Choctaw Casino and Resorts as one of America's Best Employers for New Graduates.
"Our outstanding workforce takes great pride in providing extraordinary service to our tribal members and guests," said Chief Gary Batton. "We are honored and thrilled both Forbes and HRDUS have selected us for these recognitions. These awards are additional confirmation that the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma is truly one of the best places to work. We are grateful for the dedication and commitment of our associates."
A criterion for these awards was based in part on anonymous surveys of Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma associates and former associates. Other elements evaluated include key factors, such as employee engagement, turnover rates, average tenure of staff, compensation and benefits, health and wellness programs, diversity initiatives, professional development, corporate culture, flexible work options, reward and recognition, and green programs.
