DURANT - Earlier this month, The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma broke ground on an expansion project at Choctaw Print Services in Durant.
The facility will have an additional 15,000 square feet of space offering more room for services and sales. The larger warehouse will provide equipment and services such as outsourced mailing services, screen printing and embroidery will be brought in house--along with room for increased print production.
"The CPS expansion will more than double our production space allowing us to keep up with the growth of our largest client, the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, as well as our other clients nationwide," said Russell Marcum, executive director of Choctaw Print Services. "CPS invested approach to customer service has grown sales over 40 percent in the last three years, making this expansion necessary for future projects."
Texoma Print Services began in 1979 as Texoma Business Forms. Founded by Don Marcum, the company provided graphic communications including forms, promotional products, inventory management and related services for businesses in Southern Oklahoma and North Texas.
In 1981, Texoma Business Forms entered into the commercial printing industry with the purchase of Texoma Printing and Supply in Durant. The companies were purchased by Russell Marcum in 2003 and consolidated into Texoma Print Services, which became a subsidiary of the Choctaw Nation in 2005.
The expected completion date for the CPS expansion project is winter 2023.
