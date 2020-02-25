Choir students exercise vocal chops at NSU contest

Voices bounced off the walls of the Northeastern State University Center for Performing Arts Tuesday, when school choirs from across the region gathered in Tahlequah for the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Choral Contest.
This is not the first time for NSU to host the competition. Whitney Myers, assistant professor of Voice and Opera Workshop, said it fosters a strong music community within the surrounding area, as there were around 17 schools involved.
“We see it as a way to collaborate and connect with music directors in the area, as well as foster recruitment for the music department in the future, as many of these young students may want to study music in college or maintain their participation in ensembles throughout their college career,” said Myers. “And we want them to keep NSU in the forefront of their minds when they are making their choice on what college to attend.”
The contest gave students a chance to flex their vocal chords and let choir directors analyze their students’ chops. The various choir groups performed two songs for a set of judges, each of whom rated the choir’s set. After their performances on stage, students were given another test in prima vista, also known as sight-reading.
“The choirs then move to a sight-reading room, where they have a couple of minutes to prepare a piece of music they are handed as they enter the room,” said Myers. “There is a judge in the sight-reading room, who also gives feedback on that aspect of the group's performance. The judges' ratings are averaged and then the group is given a rating of superior, excellent, good , fair or poor. Superior and excellent ratings are what the directors are hoping for.”
The higher the ratings, the better chance a school had to move on to the OSSAA state competition. Students in the Tahlequah Middle School Choir earned superior ratings in sight-reading and excellent ratings in choral performance.
“They performed beautifully, as expected,” said Amy Wright, TMS choir director. “Every judge told us 'job well done.' There was just more they wanted to hear from us. It’s always good for someone else besides me to listen to them sing.”
Wright said receiving critiques from professionals in the choral and vocal music industry helps reinforce what she’s been teaching in the classroom, while also offering tips for things she hasn’t taught yet.
“As a teacher, I critique how well each lesson goes, what I want to change, what I want to keep the same, and where to go from there,” she said. “This contest is a way for my students to start recognizing where they need to improve, and what to change. It helps them be able to critique themselves, which is the ultimate goal.”
Eddie Vandewalker, a judge from Oklahoma City, said the contest allows the students to get experience performing in a concert setting, and they get to hear notes from three different judges. He indicated the performances Wednesday were better than they have been in the past.
“It’s been better than expected,” said Vandewalker. “You can tell they’re really improving across the state.”
While choirs receive positive notes from the judges, they also get constructive criticism, which is meant to help the groups fix areas of weakness. But the goal, according to Myers, is to encourage and promote excitement around music and what regional directors are doing with their choirs.
It was some singers’ first time performing at the OSSAA contest, including students from the Muskogee seventh- and eighth-grade Academy. For seventh-grader Mia Armstrong, singing in the NSU PAC was a new experience.
“This is the first year I started really singing,” she said. “I just really like to sing. I feel like it’s just smooth and calming to me, and Mrs. [Shalyn] Gallaway is a great teacher, too. I like being in her class. We’ve been practicing all year. We just sing these songs over and over. I thought we did good. We just need to focus on it and not goof off.”
