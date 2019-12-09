The fifth annual Tahlequah Christmas Bazaar is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 14, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., in the Cherokee County Community Building, 908 S. College Ave.
The event offers an opportunity to shop locally, as 40 vendors from the area will have unique gifts, holiday decor, one-of-a-kind artwork, handmade crafts, and more. Down To Earth Ceramics Will have paint-your-own pottery.
Humane Society of Cherokee County will have the "café" open and proceeds will benefit the animal shelter. Live music will include carols sung by Oklahoma Kids.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.