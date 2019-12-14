A dozen people gathered to learn how to make holiday cards and gift tags in the Tahlequah Public Library Carnegie Room Thursday night.
Barbara Blake volunteered to lead the card workshop. She had conducted one about six years ago, and she also worked at the Tahlequah Public Library for nine years.
"I love the library and doing crafts," she said. "This is my favorite hobby."
Blake scrapbooks with friends regularly, and used to be part of a scrapbooking group at the library.
Her assistant for the workshop was her 11-year-old granddaughter, Faith Wineinger, who enjoys doing these types of crafts.
"It's fun to see how people take an idea and run with it," Blake said. "Nobody will have the exact same thing. Everybody has their own ideas."
Blake provided templates for the cards and gift card holders. She had also scored the paper for the cards so participants had more time to create. She used a scoring tool, but after someone asked how to do it, Blake showed the group how to use a ruler for that.
One project was a triangle card, called such because the sides are cut to form triangles.
"It looks complicated, but it's not," said Blake. "If you want to keep it closed, you can use what in the scrapbooking world is a belly band."
This band consists of paper made into a ring that fits over the card to keep it closed. A ribbon could also be used.
Another type of card was a criss-cross one. It has two folds, with one side overlapping the top of the other one.
Using a template, crafters could cut and paste paper into a gift card holder.
"They're so easy. It's just a piece of paper and you fold it," said Blake. "The fun part is decorating it."
A variety of tools and craft supplies were available, including plain and printed scrapbook paper, ribbon, buttons, beads, gift tags, markers and gel pens, washi tape, and rubber stamps and ink pads.
"You can use anything imaginable," said Blake
Different paper punches were set out, as well. Like a hole punch, these punch shapes into the paper, but they are larger, so the part punched out is usually the item used on the card. Along with different sizes of circles, there were ovals and ones with scalloped edges. This amazed one attendee, Katina Smith-Lipton.
"I used to spend hours cutting out scallops," she said.
Smith-Lipton attends the Pinterest Interest programs at the library, and was enjoying the card workshop.
"I'm glad we can get together in the library setting and have some fun," she said. "We can take this idea home and teach the kids."
Another option for cutting out shapes and things is to use the library's Ellison die cut machine.
Blake said patterns to make snowflakes, mittens, and more were available, as are ones to make paper bags or boxes using an 8- by 11-inch piece paper.
"It cuts it flat and even perforates it. You just fold it and tape it," she said.
While there can be a lot of supplies involved for making cards or scrapbooking, Blake said she usually buys items when they are on sale and finds some things at thrift stores.
"The cost just depends on if you're addicted or not," Blake joked.
When asked about the expense of items such as the paper punches, she said things like that are an investment.
"My grandkids and I do crafts a lot and we use them. They make it faster," she said. "When I first started scrapbooking, it was limited. Now there is tons of stuff. It's almost overwhelming, there's so much."
Janelle Adair attended the workshop, even though she had not created cards before. While checking out books and movies, she had seen a flyer for the event and decided it was something she wanted to do.
"I've come to some of their other classes," said Adair. "They offer really good programs. They're interesting and diverse. We have a good library."
While the choices seem overwhelming, Adair decided to just get into creating.
"I like the cards because they're fast. These you can do in 15-20 minutes," said Blake. "People appreciate something handmade. Cards at the store can be expensive; some are $5-$10. You can make a lot of cards for $10."
Blake said homemade cards are adaptable.
"You can do any season or occasion, or no occasion," she said.
Blake said she gets a lot of her ideas from the internet, and she tends to adapt them.
"There aren't really any rules. It's your own creation," said Blake. "Just jump in and give it a try."
