Every year, the Greater Tenkiller Area Association and Tenkiller Area Community Organization sponsor a Christmas for Kids campaign.
Donations are accepted from those who want to provide toys and clothing for underprivileged children for Christmas. The organizations work with a grade school in the Tenkiller area to get the names and ages of children who are needy and find out exactly what they need.
Then, with this information, volunteers buy toys and clothing for these children. A Christmas party is normally held at the TACO building in Cookson and the gifts are handed out to the children by Santa Claus.
In 2019, clothing and toys were provided for 90 children. Last year TACO and GTAA together raised over $1,400 for this campaign and members hope to do even better this year.
To contribute, mail checks to: GTAA Christmas for Kids, P.O. Box 245, Cookson, OK 74427.
