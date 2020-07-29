Christmas in July celebrated at Go Ye

The Go Ye Village Life Enrichment Team, from left, Alan Carstenson, Tanya Wagnon, Melanie Poole and Penny Miller, celebrated Christmas in July last week at the Village. The Hawaiian-themed included fruit smoothies, home-baked cookies, and Christmas movies and music. Go Ye Village is a 55-and over Christ-focused senior living community.

