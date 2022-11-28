"A Classic Christmas: Traditionally Tahlequah" will be back and better than ever on Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.
The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade's deadline for sign ups will be Nov. 30.
Tahlequah is full of traditions, old and new, and participants can bring those to life during the parade and share their memories with the community.
For more information or to register for the event, go to https://tahlequahchamber.glueup.com/event/a-classic-christmas-traditionally-tahlequah-66305/.
