Nostalgia accompanies holidays like Christmas as reflections on favorite memories or absent loved ones can stir hearts.
Sights, sounds and smells all can trigger memories of cherished times, especially for those whose childhoods are a few decades in the past. Children and grandchildren can provide opportunities to share traditions and create new ones, as well as share memories of holidays long ago.
A Christmas memory from when Brenda Keys was 5 still makes her laugh.
"My papa played Santa Claus, and when my sister was 3 and he opened the door and came in the house, she screamed and got under the bed," said Keys. "It was such a delightful time in my life, so much fun. Papa was such a good Santa, jolly and he gave out presents."
A visit from Santa Claus still brings good memories to Jack Chapman, who said a movie projector with cartoons of Minnie Mouse and Tom Mix were his best Christmas gift.
"My granddad John used to play Santa for us kids at the old farmhouse," said Chapman. "We'd hear the bells jingle as he got closer and closer, then he'd look in the window and scare us kids. Then he'd bang, bang on the door and come in with a big bag of toys for all us kids."
He must have used pillows, said Chapman, "because he was skinny, but he was a good Santa."
Gifts are what children and many adults dream of as Christmas approaches.
Glorili Pruitt's best Christmas memory is her first doll.
"She had eyes that closed and opened, a sleeping baby with China face and hands. I still have her," said Pruitt. "We used to put on Christmas programs in the one-room school house, which were fun."
A childhood memory Tom Lewis shared was playing an elf in 1965 at the Claremore High School Auditorium.
"My mother made my outfit," he said.
Games are a fun tradition for Quentin Berry, 12.
"We go to our grandma's [Ernestine Berry] sister's house, and we play games, pool, chess, checkers, ping pong," said Quentin. "Last year, I won foosball, but I think my brother let me win because he could beat me if he wanted to."
His brother, Christopher Berry, is in high school.
"The tournaments are fun. The entire family signs up and the winner gets a gift certificate," said Christopher.
Family can make the holidays sweeter than all the desserts combined.
For Rick Garner, the best memory came from when he was 6.
"It was the very first time all nine of us brothers and sisters were together at one time," said Garner. "It was very special. Back then, my oldest brother, Bucky, was in the Air Force; he's gone now. My oldest sister, Cindy, was in the Navy, and there's Carolyn, Mary Ann, Wayne, Vivian, and Jan, who came along two years after that. Family still does make Christmas."
Garner was having lunch at Big Red Restaurant this week with his wife, and talking with server Sherry Ledgerwood, who's super-excited her grandson in the military will be home this Christmas. Her favorite Christmas memory: "All of them."
"Especially when I was a child and still had my parents, and sisters and brothers; they've passed away," she said. "Now I enjoy being together with my children and grandchildren. River [Chuculate] is stationed at Fort Knox and wasn't home last Christmas. That boy's a blessing to me."
Noted Tahlequah historian Beth Herrington recalled two soldiers and their service. One she first met as a middle school student.
"Cecil McLaughlin – we called him Dunie – was in the Battle of the Bulge, in World War II, 1944 with the Navy Seabees," she said. "He didn't talk much about the war, but one time when he and his wife were visiting, I asked him about an incident in the Pacific my dad talked about. They were unloading oil at a temporary dock on the beach, and the enemy shelling got so bad the ship had to pull away, leaving the soldiers."
According to Herrington, all he said was that it was so much worse for the troops that landed.
And Vernon Walls told her the cold was so bitter in the Korean War, if they had a chance to sleep, they put on all their socks and clothes, and his feet still froze.
"What our men and women in Armed Forces faced was unimaginable," Herrington said.
Gratitude embodies childhood memories for Rose Coon and Sheri Rachel.
"My dad was on strike with Ryder Truck in Tulsa. The supervisor crossed the picket line and handed out turkeys to the picketers so they could have Christmas dinner," said Coon. "He said he couldn't do anything about the strike, but he could be sure the families could eat. We were so thankful he did that."
Raised by a single mom, Rachel and her two siblings knew hard times.
"We prayed and someone brought food and presents over. That was a big thing as a kid – to pray for something, and it happened," said Rachel.
Jesus is the reason for the season for many folks, and nativity scenes on a mantle, under a tree or on a parade float remind them of the birth of Christ.
Joe Crittenden, former deputy chief of the Cherokee Nation, requested a nativity for Christmas parade floats.
"It's what Christmas is all about," he said. "In this rush to get going about Christmas, it helps to celebrate what Christmas is about, for many of us. Just like at church, we talk about the birth of Jesus and the manger for those who really know it's what Christmas is about."
A storyline in "Little House on the Prairie" came to life for Crittenden.
"One time, a neighbor waded in a creek and nearly froze to death, and in that story, a shiny penny and tin cup were given to the girl called 'half pint.' I used to tell my grandson times were hard, so I might have to give them a tin cup and shiny penny," he said. "Then one Christmas, the grandsons gave him an unexpected gift: a tin cup and shiny penny."
Crittenden has so many memories growing up, like on cold, blustery days sitting by the old pot-belly stove "eating ribbon candy, peanuts we grew in the garden, and hickory nuts, telling stories."
What's next
The final in the series, which will appear in the weekend edition, shares more memories of local residents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.