After completing the fourth year of our technology plan, the district now has Chromebook carts in all third- through 12th-grade classrooms. This has a profound effect on education in the classroom as teachers can use Google Classroom, Office 365, and a host of other online classroom tools.
We have also added many iPads. This brings our total technology devices for students at around 1,000 iPads (in prekindergarten-second grades and other labs) and 3,000 Chromebooks. This, combined with STEM labs, 3-D printers, Google Glasses, robotics, and zSpace workstations, gives our students a large amount of resources to promote learning.
The technology team also completed some upgrades to the wireless network across the district. This has allowed greater wireless bandwidth and has increased the amount of traffic allowed by both the public and secure networks.
This also is our first year participating in eSports. There is now a team at the high school that participates in several different games. eSports is becoming a growing trend in education and it promotes critical thinking, communication, collaboration, and creativity. It takes all these things and more from players to achieve and sustain success. eSports brings in a lot of students who would not normally be interested in traditional school activities.
With all the Chromebook carts in place, this coming summer we will start the first round of replacements. Chromebooks that are reaching end of life will be replaced with newer models, allowing us to keep up with current technology. The summer months will be spent replacing high school machines, adding some additional iPads, and replacing the older Chromebooks.
There are many long-term projects that are in discussion now as well. The technology team needs to address some of the outdated core technologies like upgrading internal servers, cabling, switches, phones, interactive TVs, etc. Addressing these issues with limited funds is always a difficult task, but we are optimistic we can use eRate and bond funding to help offset these costs.
Technology is ever-changing as are many things, but we do our best at Tahlequah to stay ahead with constant improvements. We always want to be able to supply students and teachers with the technology they need to excel.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District
