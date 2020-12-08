Churches get creative with holiday events

Cherokee County boasts more than 100 churches of various faiths, and each one is handling the holiday services in its own way.
Rev. Matt Franks said Tahlequah First United Methodist Church has scaled back some things for the Advent season.
“We continue to worship on YouTube and Facebook, and invite people to connect with us,” said Franks.
The Blue Christmas service will be broadcast on Facebook and YouTube beginning at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20. While Franks acknowledged most people will think of Elvis singing the song “Blue Christmas,” that's not what the service is about.
“This is a worship experience for those people who this season may have an extra-hard time due to the death of a loved one, life after a divorce or separation, the loss of a job, or just living in the middle of a pandemic. It’s a reflective service with Scripture readings and hymns. It’s to help accept where we are and where we are going,” said Franks. “It’s one of my favorite services. It’s so solemn and it helps people.”
A hymn sing will be broadcast on FUMC’s Facebook at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21.
“It’s different than in the past, because we did it in the evening. It will have Bob Daniel and Judy Young performing Christmas music for about 30 minutes,” said Franks. “We did a hymn sing a couple of weeks ago and people really liked it. They can watch live or play it back any time it’s convenient for them.”
FUMC will offer an opportunity to receive Holy Communion on Christmas Eve, 5-6 p.m.
“We will be safe with social distancing and masks. They will walk through the sanctuary, and have an opportunity to take photos of the sanctuary. People really like that,” said Franks. “They will receive a candle and words to a song, so when they get home, they can light it and sing safely.”
Franks hopes to make each of the Christmas Eve worship services a little different. They will be online at 6:30 and 11 p.m.
South College Church of Christ has also been livestreaming services and hosting classes via video conferencing, but some still attend in person.
“Half of our members are still at home. There will be no special services because we can’t all get together,” said Wista Waldroop, church secretary. “We had Tuesday night meals for 10 years, and we’ve not been able to do that. We’re hoping to get back to normal soon, but I don’t know if anyone knows when that will be.”
During Christmas week, the Wednesday night service at Church of Christ will be Tuesday, Dec. 22, at 7 p.m. Masks are required and social distancing is in place for those who attend in person.
An interactive family Christmas is scheduled by 29 Eleven Church is set for Sunday, Dec. 13, at 10:30 a.m., and the candlelight and Communion service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 20. A Christmas party for the 29 Eleven ladies is set for Thursday, Dec. 10, at 6:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to wear their pajamas and bring a wrapped ornament for a gift exchange. Pancakes and stand-up comedy will be served.
Peggs Community Church will have two activities on Sunday, Dec. 20. The first will be the “pounding” for Pastor Rex and Shirley Hendrickson.
"’Pounding’ relates back to an old old custom of giving gifts of food, usually by the pound, to the pastor and his family during the holidays. All it is, is gifts presented to Brother Rex and Shirley near Christmas, and to Assistant Pastor Mike Parish and Deborah near Thanksgiving,” said Kay Cordray. “These are given to recognize and show our appreciation for all their work and care throughout the year for the church and congregation.”
Then, beginning at 5 p.m., the youth will host a program.
“The youth program, as far as I know, is going to be more or less an outdoor Nativity scene, possibly with singing, and will be a ‘drive around’ program, rather than have the normal program inside,” said Cordray. “There is an awning and cement drive just on the south end of the church where the kids will be, and a driveway that circles the church, which I'm sure someone will have marked for flow of traffic.”
Crescent Valley Baptist Church has two campuses: the main one on Crescent Valley Road, and city one on West Grand View Road. A traditional Christmas service will be held Dec. 20 at 10:30 a.m. at the main campus, and at 1 p.m. at the city one. At 3 p.m. that Sunday, members will host a drive-thru ham giveaway in the Cherokee County Community Building parking lot.
“Normally we do Feed Tahlequah at Thanksgiving,” said Kathy White, church secretary. “We are accepting donations currently online or they can come to the office. Our goal is to get 300-400 hams to give out. Some other churches are also donating.”
The candlelight service at Crescent Valley Baptist Church will be Wednesday, Dec. 23, at 6:30 p.m. at the main church, and at 8:30 p.m. at the city church.
First Presbyterian Church of Tahlequah moved to parking lot services a few weeks ago because of the risk of community spread of the coronavirus. On Christmas Eve, the worship service will begin at 4 p.m., and attendees can tune in on their car or portable radios.
“It will be a short service just to have some sense of normalcy in this crazy time. We’re not offering Communion at this time,” said Rev. Tammy Schmidt.
Following the service, 5-7 p.m., community members can walk the luminary labyrinth that will be set up in the parking lot.
“It’ll be come-and-go as you please. It’s more contemplative. Families are welcome, but people can come and do it at their own pace,” said Schmidt. “We’ll play Christmas music out in the parking lot.”
First Baptist Church Tahlequah will hold Christmas Eve candlelight services at 4 p.m. and 6.
St. Brigid Catholic Church will have the following services: Christmas Vigil Mass at 5 p.m.; midnight Mass; Christmas morning Mass at 10 a.m.; and the Misa de Navidad at noon on Christmas.
Those planning to attend an in-person service at any church are asked to contact the location, as times and COVID-19 precautions could change.
