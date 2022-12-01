Most area churches and worship centers focus on traditions for Christmas and Advent events, and several in Cherokee County have special celebrations planned.
Jennie Morrison, administrator at the New Life Worship Center of NE OK Inc., said while they will not be having a children’s program, they will offer several other Christmas-themed events. The center will host the 5C’s Car Club 19th annual Toy Run on Dec. 4. The lineup will begin at 1:30 p.m. at Norris Park and will proceed to New Life Worship Center at 16818 U.S. Highway 62. Donors can bring unwrapped toys to the church, and they will be handed out to three Cherokee County agencies to be distributed to local children.
“We hope people who attend the 5C’s Toy Run feel welcomed into our building. [It provides] a place for people to give toys to children in need who may not get presents otherwise and allows them to bless others,” said Morrison.
After the toy run, she said, free refreshments and door prizes will be available.
The worship center will also hold various Christmas parties throughout the month for their members, friends, and families. A Christmas Eve Candlelight Service will be Dec. 24 at 5 p.m., and Morrison hopes it will be a time of celebration and reflection on Jesus’ birth.
As with New Life Worship Center, Abundant Life congregants will gather for a candlelight celebration on Christmas Eve at 6:30 p.m. Abundant Life Pastor Jay Jones said attendees will sing Christmas songs, enjoy refreshments, and discuss and read the Christmas story in the Bible. Jones said their celebrations will commemorate Christmas and Advent events this year and will be based off of “UnGrinching Christmas.”
“Much of the cultural celebration of Christmas has been filled with commercialism and a value system based on ‘What do I have to give?’ or ‘What can I get?’ These are the reasons the Grinch in Dr. Suess’s tale hated Christmas,” said Jones. “We believe that returning to the true heart of Christmas is about following the lead of Jesus Christ and loving people. While giving may be an expression of love, the stress that comes from giving in an effort to meet unrealistic expectations, going into debt, and trying to go beyond what we may be physically able to accomplish actually steals the hope, peace, love, and joy that God desires for us.”
Other events include an Angel Tree in the lobby and participating in the Tahlequah Christmas Parade on Dec. 2. Jones said they will have a float depicting the sleigh of the Grinch with Whoville-related characters in tow from their Christmas play, “How the Grinch Found Christmas,” which will be performed Dec. 10 at 5 p.m. and Dec. 11 at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Various gift drawings and prizes will be held. Abundant Life will be teaching a series each Sunday in December focusing on the hope, peace, joy, and love provided by the coming of Jesus Christ and how they can “UnGrinch” the season.
First Baptist Church Tahlequah Clerk Shirley Munson said they will be having their “Hanging of the Green” service on Dec. 4 at 5 p.m., as well as worship services and the Lord’s Supper at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Munson said the “Hanging of the Green” includes lighting a tree and singing Christmas songs. On Christmas Day, First Baptist will only have one service at 10:30 a.m. They will also be providing gifts for local children in need Dec. 18, during a “Christmas for Kids” event.
Some churches will be providing other worship services devoted to the loss of loved ones. Among those are Tahlequah First United Methodist Church’s “Blue Christmas” service. Pastor Shana Dry said the “Blue Christmas” service helps congregants find their center, and to have a moment to remember loved ones they have lost.
“Some people are not happy at Christmas,” said Dry. “Some people are very lonely and some are very sad, so we offer this. It’s not a full-blown worship service. It’s more like a meditation, devotional time to come and light a candle and sit in the sanctuary and just be in thought and in memory.”
This is the sixth year for the service, which Dry believes is a soothing time for participants.
“This is a time that they can know that Jesus still remembers them, and that Jesus was born for them as well,” said Dry. “They don’t have to be happy all the time to be in remembrance."
The church will feature a Christmas worship service Dec. 25 at 10 a.m. and a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 5 p.m., which will be available online at 11 a.m. at https://www.facebook.com/TahlequahUMC.
Lauren Goan, wife of Generations Church’s pastor, said they will also be having one service Christmas Day at 9 a.m., when each child will receive a gift with refreshments. One service will be taking place New Year's Day at 11 a.m.
Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and Buddy the Elf will be at the church for pictures Dec. 18, the same night as Generations' Christmas program. Generations Church’s women’s ministry, Gems, will also be having a women's Christmas party Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m. Goan said they will be providing Christmas boxes and gifts for local children this year, with a deadline of Dec. 15. They will also be doing their yearly “Christmas Miracle” service this month to bring about a type of miracle, such as providing a car to a needy family or paying off somebody’s mortgage.
“It’s a season to give back, so that’s why we do things like the ‘Christmas Miracle’ and the kids' Christmas boxes. At Thanksgiving we gave away 200 turkeys and sides to families in need,” said Goan.
Tahlequah's First Lutheran Church will be offering Advent services each Wednesday with a dinner at 6 p.m. and a Service of Evening Prayer at 7 p.m., until Christmas Eve, said Reverend Clifton Loman. Christmas Eve will feature a service of lessons and carols with candlelight, which Loman said is a new addition this year. Loman said the service will feature attendees singing hymns and carols after each related reading. The following morning on Christmas Day will be a “Divine Service” and congregants will celebrate the Lord’s Supper and communion. On Jan. 6, the congregation will have the annual Christmas party.
“This is a time of year where people are very focused on family,” said Loman. “Family gatherings bring a lot of joy and reasons for celebration – a good reason to be at church with everyone together. Many people will be celebrating with fewer family members this year. This brings a lot of sadness, grief, and despair – a good reason to be at church and hear the words of comfort and to join with a church family. But it is this time of year that the whole world is focused on ‘Christ’-mas. The worship of the Christ child. [The mention] of him is everywhere. Might as well go to church and find out what it is really all about.”
Tell us about it
Members of any churches or worship centers who would like to feature their upcoming Christmas- or Advent-related events in the Daily Press should email shammons@tahlequahdailypress.com as soon as possible. All will be published, even if not enough are received for a follow-up feature.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.