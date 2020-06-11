Churches working to make VBSs happen

For many churches, summertime means vacation Bible school, which are usually themed, weeklong day camps. But as with other areas of life, the COVID-19 pandemic has left church leaders to make the decisions on how to safely offer VBS.
Marta Vann announced in this week's Faith News submission that Carter Baptist Church, 21521 E. 843 Road in Park Hill, will have VBS closer to the beginning of school.
"We are going to do our VBS a little differently this year. We are going to do it in conjunction with our team kids on Wednesday nights, starting the first Wednesday in August," said Jennifer Willis, VBS director and church secretary. "Each Wednesday night will be one night of VBS. The time will be from 7 to 8 p.m., so we won't be doing everything, but incorporating as much as we can."
For more information, call Carter Baptist at 918-457-5988.
Tahlequah United Methodist Church's Kids First will launch its first "at-home" VBS program called "Compassion Camp: Be Loved. Be Kind. Be You." The VBS will run Mondays at 10 a.m. in July on the Tahlequah UMC Facebook Page, www.facebook.com/tahlequahumc. Those who sign up will get a packet of the printed activities that go along with the Facebook Live videos. To register, visit https://forms.gle/qrh7hLtPvoMTzp2c9. A church representative will contact everyone registered to find out the best way to get the packet to them. For more information, Ashley Franks at kidsfirst@tahlequahumc.org.
Southside Baptist Church, 300 Parker St., has a Facebook event showing vacation Bible school is scheduled for July 19-23. Call 918-456-2161 for more information.
Keys Baptist Church members will kick off an in-person VBS this weekend. With a theme of Concrete & Cranes and a message that Jesus is the foundation, 3-year-olds to sixth-graders are invited to attend Sunday-Thursday, June 14-18, 6-8 p.m.
"Classes are broken up more this year so we can keep class sizes down. We will be taking temperatures at dropoff, and have hand sanitizer stations everywhere," said Vanessa McInnes, VBS leader.
She said there is not a limit on the number of attendees, but they prefer people to preregister at https://kideventpro.lifeway.com/myEvent/?id=55678, so they can make proper adjustments and precautions based on the number of individuals signed up.
"There's no deadline, and if we have kids show up on the day, that's fine. We will have papers for parents to sign," said McInnes. "Also, we will have an adult VBS at the same time so parents don't have to leave their kids if they don't want to. The adults will have a lesson and craft, as well."
A nursery will be available to parents who have children under age 3, and meals will be provided.
"I am super-excited for VBS. After so many cancellations, I am happy to be able to make connections again with the community," said McInnes.
