Depending on the denomination or the size of a church, some members are able to attend weekly services as usual, while others still find the doors shut or can only hear sermons online.
Livestreaming church services has been a big change for the First Apostolic Church congregation, but it has helped some members stay connected if they can't physically attend, according to Pastor Davie Ketcher.
"Folks who don't feel well or who have a fever can still listen. Some still hesitant to come are staying home. Some haven't come back to the church since the shutdown," he said. "No one knows how long it will last. We'll adapt and change as it goes."
The church has only had one event other than services in recent months, and that was a revival in June.
"They're social distancing as much as possible. We sanitize the church and have hand sanitizer available. We're taking precautions," said Ketcher, who has been the pastor for almost 11 years. "Some members are wearing masks to services, but they are not required."
Ketcher said if people are still listening to the livestream after the pandemic is over, they will consider continuing it. And new members are always welcome.
"We invite people to services to help them. We've had some visitors the past few services," said Ketcher. "In this time, we need a place to come and worship God and have a good relationship."
Barber Baptist has continued to have services, with only one week being completely online, according to Pastor John Rozell. Other Sunday morning services were held like a drive-in in the parking lot with a portable PA system broadcasting to those in their vehicles. In-church services resumed May 17, with every other pew taped off for social distancing. Three weeks ago, Barber Baptist resumed Sunday school classes and services on Wednesday and Sunday nights.
"Before the shutdown, we'd have 80-100 on Sunday mornings. Now, it's about half that on a good Sunday. Crowds have been pretty light," said Rozell.
He's been surprised that some of the older adults he thought would stay home were the first ones back. He has also noticed that while members tend to sit in family groups, they have become a little more relaxed with social distancing.
"We're not blocking off pews anymore. People are doing a good job of it themselves though," said Rozell. "Initially some were wearing masks, but they've stopped. There are no handshakes, no hugs. They've done a really good job of that."
The church has had at least one scare of a potential coronavirus case. One person's father had COVID-19, so the member got tested, but it came back negative.
"We're going to be mindful and do the best we can and trust in the Lord," said Rozell.
He said they chose not to send their kids to summer church camp, and Barber Baptist postponed Vacation Bible School.
"We didn't want to take any chances," Rozell said. "We will have a revival Oct. 25-28 and we are planning on doing VBS for the kids at that time."
The church community will have a back-to-school bash this Sunday evening.
"We understand people are kind of reluctant," said Rozell. "We want to be smart, but we have to live our lives."
Although no services are being held and most groups are not meeting, Traci Clark, administrative volunteer, said the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah building has been partially reopened.
The Narcotics Anonymous group is meeting three days a week, but other groups, including Alcoholics Anonymous, are waiting until September to resume.
"Two months ago, we held one small outdoor service," said Clark. "We hope to have more outdoor services after September. It's been too warm in the parking lot to be out there."
UUCT has an "informal" phone chain to check in on those who may be shut in. Cards are also being mailed out, as well as regular email updates.
"As Unitarian Universalists, we are highly resilient people. This is a holding pattern for now," said Clark. "It's not easy for anyone at all. Everyone misses each other."
On Sunday, Sept. 27, UUCT will host a "water communion," an annual event held worldwide by UUs.
"We gather together every year to welcome the fall season and the school season. People bring samples of water from actual places they've been or to symbolize places, and we share our experiences of the summer," said Clark.
Anyone on the property or in the UU building is required to wear a face covering.
UUCT relies on volunteers and donations and pledges to stay afloat and to continue giving back to the community. Clark said members are making sandwiches for Tahlequah Area Coalition for the Homeless, as well as regular contributions to the CARE Food Bank.
They have not held their monthly potlucks and many people donate during that time to the food pantry. Members have not been able to assist with Feed My Sheep.
Feed My Sheep, the free weekly dinner held in the Tahlequah United Methodist Church activities building, is still giving out to-go orders, according to Rev. Matthew Franks. Franks said UMC is also "in a holding pattern because cases in Cherokee County continue to rise."
"We're operating out of love. We're having online services only," he said. "Our main concern is keeping, not just our people safe, but the whole community."
The church's website has been reformatted so people can connect easier with what UMC is offering.
"We're doing all we can to lessen the trend in the community. We want to keep our people safe," said Franks. "I miss everybody."
The only in-person activity is the monthly drive-thru communion service. The next one is Sept 6, and it will also feature a drive-thru baby shower for a church member.
The opening of Little Sprouts Preschool at UMC has been delayed until January because of the number of coronavirus cases being reported in the area, as well as low enrollment.
"One hundred percent of our teachers were keeping their kids home," said Franks.
Instead of hiring someone to watch over the teachers' children, they decided to just wait to reopen.
Franks said the mission and ministry is still present. Through anonymous donors, TUMC was able to donate 1,700 face masks to Tahlequah Public Schools.
