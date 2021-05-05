Church's move into theater causes concern

After lying dormant for years, the Dream Theatre in downtown Tahlequah will soon have new occupants, after Tahlequah Roots Church announced it is moving to that location.
Tahlequah Roots Church is an Open Network church that has partnered with LifeChurch, having been established here in 2019. But it’s never had a permanent location.
“We knew we had to do something, and God really just opened up the doors and everything we were looking for,” said Christian Murillo, lead pastor.
When it first opened, the church was meeting in the ballroom at Northeastern State University, before COVID-19 hit. With businesses and churches closing due to the pandemic, the church went virtual until recently. It’s held services at Camp Heart O’Hills and plans to continue them at the Armory Municipal Center until the theater is ready.
The theater, which opened in 1947, provided entertainment for locals throughout the latter part of the 20th century. The Dream occasionally was opened for film screening, live stage shows and music concerts in the early part of the 2010s, and in 2015, it hosted a film screening.
Otherwise, the building hasn’t been used in several years, and Murillo said it will need a little TLC.
“It just needs some cleaning up,” he said. “We’re going to bring in some more sound equipment, upgraded lights, and even a new projector. We’re going to paint some of it, bring in a new stage, fix up the sign a little bit, and just different things to really bring it back.”
Some remodeling of the bathrooms is needed. The church plans to keep half the original theater seating, though, and while the marquee will be renovated, it will retain its historic signage and appearance.
“It’s such a landmark in this community,” said Murillo. “When people drive by, even though it’s been empty, people know that’s the original Dream Theatre sign. That’s something we want to be able to keep the history of. We will make it look nicer and clean it up, but ... we’re not going to change anything.”
The news of the church’s acquisition of the property generated concerns for neighboring businesses. Next door, a medical marijuana dispensary is set to open soon. And two doors down is Ned’s, a longtime bar that attracts college students and area residents alike. However, Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission rules stipulate a bar or liquor store must be at least 300 feet from school or church property.
Murillo said the church wants to work with local businesses.
“We’re part of this community, so we’re willing to waive that and say we’re OK with Ned’s or Lift and them renewing their licenses. That will still allow them to be able to function as a regular business. We don’t want to shut down any business or make it hard for anybody else," he said.
Other chatter on social media revealed disappointment of some in the arts and entertainment community, who had hoped the Dream would eventually be sold to an individual who would show vintage movies or offer live music shows.
Despite concerns over its usage, church leaders say they are willing to work with the community to share the space. Murillo said Roots hopes to partner with area organizations and the community to host free movie nights and concerts.
"The big thing for us is we understand the heart of so many people in Tahlequah and what the Dream Theatre means for them," he said. "So many times the church has been known for what we’re against, instead of what we’re for. We want to be a church that’s known for what we’re for, so our heart is to be able to keep the theater the same way they remember it, but just bringing it back to life.”
Murillo said the church should have renovations completed by around June or July. In the meantime, the congregation will continue to have services at the Armory Municipal Building on Sundays, at 10 and 11:30 a.m.
Learn more
To learn more about Tahlequah Roots Church, visit tahlequahroots.church.
