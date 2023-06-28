The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit ruled against the City of Tulsa Wednesday in a case regarding its jurisdiction over municipal violations by Native residents, and tribal leaders are expressing approval.
In 2018, Plaintiff Justin Hooper received a speeding ticket in Tulsa and was ordered to pay a fine of $150 for the moving violation. Hooper is a member of the Choctaw Nation, and the incident occurred on the Muscogee (Creek) Reservation.
Five months after the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision, Hooper filed for post-conviction relief with the municipal court on the basis that the City of Tulsa lacked jurisdiction prosecute him.
According to court documents, the City of Tulsa argued it did have jurisdiction under the Curtis Act, an 1898 statute “granting lawmaking authority and jurisdiction to municipalities in the Indian Territory that existed prior to the formation of the state of Oklahoma.” The municipal court agreed with the City of Tulsa and denied Hooper, who appealed to federal court and was denied again.
On June 28, the 10th Circuit reversed the district court’s dismissal of Hooper’s appeal and vacated it as moot. It also directed the District Court to dismiss Hooper’s appeal “without prejudice for lack of jurisdiction” and remanded for proceedings consistent with its opinion.
In a statement, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said he is supports the decision.
“We are pleased with today’s decision in Hooper v. Tulsa, the 10th Circuit upheld tribal sovereignty and settled federal law – reaffirming that states and municipalities do not have criminal jurisdiction over Indians in Indian country. The court successfully denied attempts to circumvent these principles by turning to defunct, territorial provisions of the Curtis Act,” said Hoskin. “The Supreme Court has repeatedly affirmed the existence of our reservations. As tribes continue to prioritize tangible solutions to protect public safety on our reservations, we hope we can now move forward. We again encourage all state officials to join the cooperative efforts to promote public safety on behalf of all Oklahomans.”
The Muscogee (Creek) Nation also released a statement on the ruling.
“We’re pleased to see that the 10th Circuit has applied the correct rule of law concerning the questions before it regarding the Curtis Act. We can now move forward, expand resources and continue to flourish together with our partners rather than wasting anymore time challenging the sovereign rights of tribes,” the press release stated.
In a statement, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said he was “extremely disappointed and disheartened” by the decision.
“However, I am not surprised as this is exactly what I have been warning Oklahomans about for the past three years,” said Stitt. “Citizens of Tulsa, if your city government cannot enforce something as simple as a traffic violation, there will be no rule of law in eastern Oklahoma. This is just the beginning. It is plain and simple, there cannot be a different set of rules for people solely based on race. I am hopeful that the U.S. Supreme Court will rectify this injustice, and the City of Tulsa can rest assured my office will continue to support them as we fight for equality for all Oklahomans, regardless of race or heritage.”
