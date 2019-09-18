Citizen scientists will descend on Sequoyah State Park Oct. 4-6 for the annual BioBlitz Oklahoma, a 24-hour biodiversity survey.
A naturalist at Three Forks Nature Center in Sequoyah State Park, Angelina Stancampiano, said 300-350 are anticipated, and 250 were already registered as of Monday. Participants will interact with expert scientists, explore the park, play games, bird watch, make crafts, and among other activities, count and log species in the area.
"Some program highlights are the echolocation grotto from Alabaster State Park, an outfitted trailer that mimics a cave and teaches about bats; a woody plant walk among our shortleaf pines with esteemed botanist Dr. Adam Ryburn; and a reptile program from our own Marty Benson and his purple shirt team," said Stancampiano.
BioBlitz was started in 1996 by National Parks Service scientists, and other states have a version of the event. Oklahoma had its first BioBlitz in Norman in 2001. Managed by the Oklahoma Biological Survey, which is both a state agency and a department at the University of Oklahoma, the location of BioBlitz changes each year.
Stancampiano credits the BioBlitz to leading her to a career as a naturalist. She attended the first BioBlitz with her brothers and her dad, Dr. Tony Stancampiano, who is a professor.
"My dad and I haven't missed a BioBlitz since," she said. "I attended from 2001-2013 as a 'helper' on my dad's mammal team. Then, in 2014, I began working for the coordinator of BioBlitz, Dr. Priscilla Crawford, at the Oklahoma Biological Survey. From 2014 'til now, I have helped mesh out activity schedules and vote on T-shirt colors."
About 40-50 experts will be on site. These scientists will focus on different taxa, such as mammals, fungi, birds, or fish. They will host activities and demonstrate different techniques for tallying their focal group, such as live traps, electroshock, and forest floor walks.
"We are grateful for the Oklahoma Biological Survey and all the work Dr. Priscilla Crawford puts in to make this event fun and successful," said Stancampiano.
Both expert biologists and citizen scientists are encouraged to use the iNaturalist app to record observations during BioBlitz. Citizen scientists are limited to collecting organisms when accompanied or supervised by expert biologists.
Inventory of the park's species will be conducted from 4 p.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday. The tally and next year's location will be announced at 4:15 p.m. Saturday.
Participants are encouraged to stay at Sequoyah State Park. Two nights of tent camping in the group camp area are included with registration. Bunk houses, cabins, RV spots, other camping areas, and the lodge are available for additional fees. T-shirts are also available for sale.
A family friendly event, some activities are suitable for children, and those are marked on schedule. Stancampiano said kids should be 5 or older for the hikes, but activities like beginning birding and crafts are open to all.
Registration costs $10 for students in kindergarten through college, and $15 for adults. Preregistration is required and that closes Oct. 1. T-shirts must be ordered by Sept. 20.
Meals are not part of the registration fee, but it does include s'mores on Friday night and Cherokee stories told by Janelle Adair on Saturday night.
"We'll be debuting our outdoor amphitheater an Eagle Scout built for his project," said Stancampiano.
The amphitheater was built by a member of Troop 20 out of Broken Arrow. It has 12-foot -long benches and seats 45 people.
Stancampiano said BioBlitz brings out a lot of Scout troops and homeschool families.
"The organization and logistics are all there," she said. "Just show up and it's all planned for you. You can be as involved or uninvolved as you want. Some come for just the bird walk every year. There are some fan favorites."
As the budget for Oklahoma State Parks has been cut 70 percent in the past decade, there are fewer personnel and resources available. BioBlitz participants will give back to Sequoyah State Park on Service Project Sunday. Volunteers will work for two hours to remove the invasive Eastern red ceder.
Learn more
For more information on or to register for BioBlitz Oklahoma, visit biosurvey.ou.edu/bioblitz-oklahoma, or contact Angelina Stancampiano with Three Forks Nature Center at 918-772-2108.
