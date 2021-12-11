Citizens getting free Phoenix subscriptions

The Cherokee Nation is partnering with the Cherokee Phoenix newspaper to provide a free, one-year subscription to Cherokee citizens to help connect them with important public health information and details about the tribe's ongoing COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.
The Cherokee Nation Free Phoenix for All Program will provide a free, one-year Cherokee Phoenix subscription to more than 129,000 Cherokee households. Starting in December, papers will be sent to Cherokee households in all 50 states as well as Canada and U.S. territories.
"Keeping Cherokee citizens informed about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and providing them with relevant, factual and timely information is critical to how well the Cherokee Nation is able to recover and rebuild," said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. "When our Cherokee traditions and lifeways were being threatened in the 19th century, Indian Country's oldest independent newspaper was a crucial source of information. Today, in the midst of the greatest public health crisis of our lifetime, the Cherokee Phoenix continues to provide important information to Cherokee citizens all across the world."
Eligible households with Cherokee citizens 18 years or older will receive a free Phoenix subscription by mail for 12 months beginning Dec. 1, 2021. Funding for the program is provided under Cherokee Nation's COVID-19 Respond, Recover and Rebuild plan.
"Since its establishment with the first printed issue on Feb. 21, 1828, the Cherokee Phoenix has strived to empower the lives of our people by informing, educating and holding our government and other governments accountable through our reporting. Through this partnership, we continue that mission as we will be able to keep more than 129,000 Cherokee households informed at a crucial time in our history," Cherokee Phoenix Executive Editor Tyler Thomas said.
Current Cherokee Phoenix subscribers will receive a free subscription for the 12-month benefit period, after which their paid subscription will resume. Households that qualify for the free subscription are not required to take any action to receive the newspaper.
The Cherokee Phoenix is online at www.cherokeephoenix.org.
