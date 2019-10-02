Citizens urged to prepare for weather shifts

With temperatures and humidity still high, it can be difficult to recall the last time Cherokee County has seen a blanket of snow or ice, but being prepared for the worst is the safest option.
Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood said the one thing a person can do when winter weather approaches is to make good judgement.
"If you don't need to be out, don't got out. If it's not a matter of life and death, then you need to stay home and let it pass," he said.
In the event that there is potential for bad weather, Underwood stays in contact with the National Weather Service in Tulsa.
"What we do is take the information that is given to us, which is usually updates three times a day, and if school is in session, I make sure that all school resource officers and the principals get that information," he said. "I also share it with our street department and our county commissioners."
He said he keeps local fire departments and law enforcement agencies updated whenever new information is brought to his attention.
Underwood said it's better to be overprepared than to be underprepared. Later in the week, he and his volunteers will get together to work on equipment and make sure everything is in order.
"We'll make sure our equipment and our generators are lighting and are operational and ready to go in case something happens," he said. "Then we can go into that response mode and help take care of people, along with all the other departments."
According to ready.gov, if an area is under a winter storm warning, it is best to find shelter. It's advised that one should stay off roads and stay indoors.
Preparation for power outages is crucial. If the power does go out during a winter storm, it's important to keep freezers and refrigerators closed. A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours, and a refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours. Keep ice on hand to store in coolers if necessary.
Always be prepared that power may be out for a few days. Stock up on batteries for flashlights, and keep mobile phones and other electric equipment charged and gas tanks full.
If there are medical devices that are powered by electricity, talk to a medical provider about a plan for those devices.
Another misfortune during an outage is the possibility of carbon monoxide poisoning. Underwood stressed that no one should heat their residence using a gas stove or oven. If using a generator, always use it outdoors and away from windows.
When it comes to making pets as comfortable as possible, Underwood said people should ask themselves if they would like to stay out in that weather.
"I'm just blunt when it comes to animals, and I think you should take care of your animals," he said. "Anyway you cut it, our animals are our family members and if you have an outside pet, bring them into the garage at least."
He said the best thing to do for the animal is to have some blankets and pillows on the floor so they can have something to generate body heat. Another thing he said pet owners need to take into consideration is fresh water and extra food.
"That water will freeze, dump it out and give them some fresh water more than once a day. Don't just do it once, and also feed them a little extra so they can generate some more heat," he said.
Learn more
For more information and to be better prepared for any weather disaster, visit www.ready.gov.
