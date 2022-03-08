The Tahlequah City Council, during a March 7 meeting, reviewed the city’s financial situation ahead of anticipated challenges.
City Administrator Alan Chapman said he and Treasurer Marty Hainzinger had been discussing the city’s financials and wanted to have that conversation in front of the board.
“We have some challenges in the upcoming year for a balanced budget – some significant challenges,” said Chapman. “You’ve got an inflation rate of over 7.5 percent, and not one of us have been immune to filling our tank up with gas.”
The General Fund in the February financials reflect that the city’s expenses exceed its revenue. While the city has been gaining ground on that issue, Chapman said the General Fund – its operating fund – exceed the revenue.
Chapman noted that several department heads are requesting additional staffing, and the city hasn’t had a finance director in over two years.
“With the cost-of-living adjustment just to keep up with inflation, applied in the base salaries with the fringe benefits, with filling additional positions, you could see a $1 billion in increase payroll costs in one year,” he said.
Chapman said if the city is to avoid experiencing revenue problems, it has to increase its reserve account. The city has a resolution wherein a percentage of its budget has to be set aside as a reserve. He said that would need to increase.
“It takes over $1.5 million to fund the maintenance, repairs and replacements of existing buildings and infrastructure at the city every year. [With the] new year, we’re faced with spending $200,000 at our swimming pool alone,” said Chapman.
Hainzinger explained that the city gets 80 percent of its revenue from sales taxes, and it is currently 10 percent ahead of last year's level.
“If you were to compare our budget to our revenue, what we expected from last year’s budget to our revenue, we’re 16 percent up. On the expense side, we have not gone at the same pace as the revenue,” said Hainzinger.
He said the new year's budget forecast is uncertain.
“The uncertainty oversees, in my opinion as a professional CPA for years – it’s time to pump the brakes, there’s a yellow light up ahead. We need to watch what we’re doing,” said Chapman.
Hainzinger reminded the board members they are sitting a better position, financially, than they were two years ago.
“This is a good problem to have, so I’m just saying we need to be cautious and prudent with out decisions,” he said.
In other business, the board agreed to table advertising for a part-time animal control officer, which is a budgeted item.
Ward 3 Councilor Keith Baker asked for the item to be placed on the agenda, as there is only one full-time employee in the animal shelter. Baker asked what the pay was for the part-time position and immediately made a motion for approval.
Mayor Sue Catron advised the board she had concerns about the only employee for the animal shelter.
“She was being asked to respond to things on a 24/7-basis, and I asked that council allow us to hire a part-time individual there and a part-time individual in the cashier area, because we were also having some staffing issues,” said Catron.
On Jan. 26, Catron met with Chapman and Compliance Coordinator Ray Hammons, and Hammons asked to fill the position. Catron said they discussed the concerns about the city’s finances and asked that it be postponed until they get into the budgeting process.
“I thought that we had reached an agreement on that, and then on March 1, we had another meeting, and we had the same discussion about filling this position,” said Catron.
The city had already hired a part-time employee for the animal shelter, according to Catron, and she said Hammons needed to use that person differently.
“The next day is when Councilor Baker put this on the agenda to ask councilors to fill this position. This is not typical for administration,” she said.
Baker argued that the reason for the agenda item was strictly for safety purposes, as Animal Control Officer Vicky Green is the only one in that department.
During a lengthy discussion on the matter, Catron and Chapman agreed to exhaust all resources available before they “added dollars to the payroll.”
Baker said they were discussing a salary of $10.50 an hour, and yet no one brought up figures during the previous agenda items when a bid was approved for law mowing services, or when they approved $6,490 for an interactive zoning map.
“Now we’re actually saying, ‘No, let’s hold off,’ for a $10.50 per hour job that is there to help somebody for a safety issue,” said Baker. “She is a single woman, and you are contemplating putting her in even more danger than what she is already, being by herself on some of these phone calls. It’s ridiculous.”
Ultimately, the board voted against Baker’s motion and agreed to table the issue.
The board accepted a resolution that authorized engaging joint outside legal counsel with the Tahlequah Hospital Authority.
Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff said the intent was for the city and the hospital to be on the same page, and to move forward.
“And that is to make sure everybody is up to speed on what’s going on with two entities,” said Ratliff.
Catron said a statement in the initial draft of the resolution was dropped, and she asked Ratliff for an explanation.
“I think the main answer to that question is the intent is for all of us to sit down at the table together. My hopes are that once we get a resolution T’ed up that we can do whatever is in the best interest of both parties to make sure there’s not any pieces that draw question marks one side or the other,” said Ratliff.
What’s next
The next Tahlequah City Council meeting is slated for Monday, March 21, but councilors will wait to see what all develops before then to see if a meeting is necessary.
