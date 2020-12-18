City adds LED lights, blue towers to history trail

The installation of safety features and construction continue on the Tahlequah History Trail.
Those using the trail for walking or biking can get a sense of security with the LED lights and two Blue Light Towers. The devices are used for emergencies and will connect callers directly to authorities.
Tahlequah resident Rachel Allen said she loves biking with friends and was happy to see an accessible trail in town.
“I’ve always been jealous of other towns that have trails, so I was very thankful when our town got one,” said Allen. “I’m not going to ride [on the trail] after dark. Even in the summer with the heat, I would get down there around 8 a.m. on weekends, but I’m not going to go any earlier."
City Street Department Superintendent William “Buddy” Harris said another phase to the trail will soon be in the works.
“On the south side of Fourth Street bridge, we’re going to add another quarter-mile track that will be marked out in the area off of Basin Avenue,” Harris said.
Crews have finished Phase 2, removing topsoil on the projected path between First Street and the Fourth Street Bridge.
City Planning and Development Director Taylor Tannehill said the trail will be getting multipurpose amenities, such as a parking lot, restrooms, and a water fountain.
“There will be a parking area and restrooms will be another phase,” Tannehill said. “Those amenities will be multipurpose for the trail and dog park.”
Tannehill met with Cherokee County Commissioners about opening a section line to extend East Fourth Street to Nalley Road.
“There’s statutory right-of-way of 33 feet on every section line, but the process was just formalized process to open that section line to a certain point,” Tannehill said. “Further down the road, it would be connected to the existing walking trail.”
Police Chief Nate King said officers have been dispatched to the trail for a few issues, and TPD is about to train a volunteer group to assist in patrolling the trail.
