City admin attends OML, Mayors Council event

Tahlequah City Administrator Alan Chapman participated in the Oklahoma Municipal League and the Mayors Council of Oklahoma 11th annual Congress of Mayors event, held at Rose State College in Midwest City and the Oklahoma State Capitol on Thursday and Friday, March 3-4.
Chapman met, along with approximately 90 other Oklahoma mayors, vice mayors, and council members, to debate issues facing municipalities and craft a legislative initiative. The group divided up into committees and discussed important topics, such as economic development, infrastructure needs and revenue diversification. After discussion on the topics, each group drafted a resolution and presented them to the general session. Discussion followed and the topics were adopted to present to the Legislature.
"Hosting this annual event that allows municipal government officials to come together and participate in the legislative process is an important way to discuss how municipal issues are impacted by state policy," said Craig Parham, mayor of Amber and MCO president. "This event helps municipal officials understand the legislative process, and by presenting these issues directly to Legislators, they get an understanding of the issues that municipal governments face on a daily basis."
Serving as Speaker of the House for the Congress of Mayors was a wonderful experience, said Breea Clark, mayor of Norman.
"It was an honor to take a group of leaders from across the state who have different backgrounds and represent different constituencies and develop policies that will benefit all municipalities," she said. "Regardless of the size of our cities or our individual political affiliation, mayors share the common mission of leading and improving our communities, and what we learned from participating in the Congress of Mayors will help us to be more effective with both."
The OML is the authoritative source for information, training, and resources on effective local government for member organizations and is recognized as the unified voice of Oklahoma cities and towns.
The Mayors Council of Oklahoma was formed in 1991 as a bipartisan organization to represent the concerns and views of the body of the state's mayors. MCO provides a vehicle for the development and implementation of programs of multijurisdictional cooperation between cities and towns designed to lessen the burden on local government. Oklahoma mayors make the commitment to work through the conference to improve their own communities as well as the conditions facing cities and towns throughout the state and nation.
