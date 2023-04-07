Tahlequah City Administrator Alan Chapman has been transferred from his post to that of finance director, effective May 1.
This action, which was taken April 3 by the City Council, was described as an “intra-city employment” move, which, according to City Attorney John Hammons, is well within the rights of the city.
Chapman has served as city administrator since Oct. 11, 2020, and leaves that post at a salary of $104,092. His salary as finance director is $75,000, but his benefits package amounts to nearly the former amount.
The position was not publicized and has been vacant for at least four years.
The agenda item for transferring of Chapman to finance director was deliberated in executive session. In regular session, Councilors Keith Baker and Stephen Highers voted no on the motion to transfer Chapman, with Councilors Trae Ratliff and Bree Long voting yes. Mayor Sue Catron, who brought in Chapman when she assumed the city helm, broke the tie with a “yes” vote. The motion was approved.
Baker said later that he felt conflicted, because the position wasn’t put out to the public for others to apply, “for the good of the city.”
“The council did believe that the new mayor would be able to choose whom she wanted, but obviously that’s not the case,” said Baker. “My problem was I just felt it should be posted. I don’t even have a copy of the [contract]. I’m anxious to see what the new mayor is thinking.”
Mayor-Elect Suzanne Myers said she was consulted regarding this new position for Chapman.
“During his time with the city, he has had the title of city administrator, but also served in the role of finance director. He is dedicated to his work and has a passion and love for this community,” she said.
Highers said he wanted to be clear after the motion was made that this is a big job, and a big decision within city government.
“It was just put on the agenda, and handed to us without due diligence, no posting, no transparency. It all felt wrong,” he said.
The agenda was released Thursday without a contract supplied. Highers said he believed council would be discussing, not approving, the move for Chapman in the executive meeting.
Catron says the position needed to be filled quickly.
“Last August, Council discussed in executive session the position of finance director,” said Catron. “No action was taken at that meeting. We have had previous conversations over the course of the last year that the position would have to be filled when I would no longer be available to assist with the finance director job responsibilities. I cannot say why any of the Council might not have been aware of the need to fill the position.”
The motion specified Chapman was transferred, not demoted. The move opens up the position of city administrator, which Myers will have the opportunity to fill.
Another concern of Highers related to the timing of the new position. Chapman won’t be installed as finance director until May 1.
“I just didn’t think that within 30 days of a new administration, that we were going to make such a big move,” said Highers. “And the two councilors who voted ‘yes’ won’t even be here during the next administration.”
Chapman’s contract as city administrator stipulates a 30-day notice is necessary to resign from that position. The start date of May 1 fills that responsibility.
Chapman is listed as the owner of a CPA business on Muskogee Avenue. The contract with Chapman for city administrator specifies no other job can be held outside of his duties to the city. Chapman’s contract for finance director stipulates this is allowed, as long as it does not materially conflict with city duties.
“The employee handbook states that secondary employment is permissible outside city work hours, provided it does not interfere, in any manner, with an employee’s ability to perform assigned duties,” said Catron. “Mr. Chapman’s outside business interests were fully known to Council when he was hired and they have continued to be aware of those interests since then.”
The position of finance director has been vacant for four years. Ratliff said he felt it was an insult to ask Chapman to apply.
According to Ratliff, Catron and Chapman have been doing the duties of finance director during the rough financial spot Tahlequah has been in for the past few years.
“[Mayor Sue Catron] and Alan [Chapman] took it upon [themselves] to really basically take on the duties of finance director,” said Ratliff. “I thought it was kind of insulting to take someone like him that did the job for the three-plus years and make him apply for that position [of finance director]. Sue, who is an accountant, and Alan, a CPA, have been carrying the workload of finance director for the last four years. [Chapman’s] good with the numbers. Great with the books. Tahlequah’s saving grace was having two accountants at the helm.”
Catron retired from NSU as assistant vice president of business and development.
“I thought our biggest issue [as mayor] was going to be pending bankruptcy and COVID,” said Catron before the April 3 meeting began. “I was sworn in in May of 2019, and March 2020 was when we kind of started a conversation [about COVID]. I go back and read some of the [columns] I wrote for the [Tahlequah Daily Press] and said ‘give us two weeks it’ll all be fine’. Here we are four years later.”
What’s next
A special council meeting April 17, at 5:30 p.m., in Council Chambers.
