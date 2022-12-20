The Tahlequah City Council, during a Dec. 19 meeting, approved the lease agreement between the city and the Cherokee County 911 Trust Authority.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King and Tahlequah Fire Chief Casey Baker brought this request to the board several months ago and asked that all dispatchers be housed at the police department.
King and Baker hold monthly emergency services department head meetings, which include EMS, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Cherokee Nation Marshal Service, and more.
“This is something that for 25 years – we’re talking [Police] Chief Norman Fisher, Sheriff Delena Goss, [Fire] Chief Mike Swim probably were in on discussion for this for over 20 years – the different agencies in our county have been trying to get all dispatchers under the same roof,” King said.
King has explained during previous meetings that one of the biggest hindrances was how were they going to pay for the move and the equipment to make this move.
Cherokee Nation announced earlier this year that it would pull out of the 911 center in 2024. CN EMS dispatch would be leaving, with cuts to the 911 center as far as call-takers. Northeastern Health System, fire dispatchers and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office would remain behind.
The 911 trust authority board voted “in principle in a way” to move to the PD, according to King.
City Attorney John Tyler Hammons read from the lease during Monday’s meeting.
“We will rent them approximately 2,000 square feet of space, more or less, at the Tahlequah Police Department for the consideration of $1 per year,” Hammons said. “Recognize that is below market rent for this property.”
The 911 trust authority will be required to dedicate one full-time equivalent person to staff the TPD’s citizen information desk to respond to non-emergency requests for information pertaining to TPD’s activities and services.
“The city would be responsible for providing electricity, water services, and trash. That’ll be at our dime and at our expense. Any other utility service would be at the responsibility of the 911 center authority, including any necessary capital improvements necessary to bring services to that location,” Hammons said.
King estimates it would cost $100,000 in remodeling to office the five administrators from the 911 center and set up the area where dispatchers will work. The driver’s license exam room would have to be relocated.
“All that will be needed, I’ll be coming back at a later date. I just couldn’t get contractors to get everything together. There will be some mechanical renovations; electrical and network work to be done,” he said.
It’s a one-year lease that will automatically renew unless the city or the 911 trust authority gives at least six months, 180 days, notice.
Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff pointed out that a section of the lease agreement, pertaining to utility services, states the city of Tahlequah would provide the utilities such as water and electricity. He felt natural gas should be added to the agreement.
“My only concern there would be gas just because of what we ran into a year ago, two years ago with the gas because our gas, water, and sewer is one and gas is separate. My concern would be if you guys got a bill for $7,000 and it became contentious as to who [covered it]. That would be my only thing,” Ratliff said.
Baker and King have both stressed that seconds count when it comes to an emergency call. The location of the PD has better elevation where there’s a “clear line of sight” to the city’s tower, they've said.
Ward 3 Councilor Stephen Highers made a motion to approve the agreement, while Ward 1 Councilor Bree Long seconded.
“We are very proud of the 911 Trust,” Mayor Sue Catron said.
In other business, the board gave its nod to approve a resolution regarding the acquisition of easement interests in private property for the purposes of the Muskogee Avenue/Highway 62 improvement project.
What’s next
The next Tahlequah City Council meeting is slated for early January.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.