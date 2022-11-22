The Tahlequah City Council, during a Nov. 21 meeting, amended the Trail Building and Park Operations Agreement between the city and Tahlequah Trails Association.
The amendment would grant the use and operation of the premises for 99 years. City Administrator Alan Chapman said this came to light when Tahlequah Trails President Mike Bingham and the association applied for a grant.
Bingham said they applied for the current cycle of the Recreational Trails Program grant with the state, and the terms weren’t long enough in the the operations agreement.
“This amendment also reflects the county agreement that the city has. So it’s exactly the same term we have on the property with the county,” Chapman said.
The city has a 99-year lease with the county, which went into effect in 2020.
For the consent agenda, councilors pulled five out of the six items to discuss those further.
The Tahlequah Fire Department appointed Sarah Swayze as a volunteer firefighter. Ward 1 Councilor Bree Long met Swayze before the meeting and wanted to take a moment to congratulate her for the appointment.
“I told Sarah, she’s making history because, of course, she’s the second female firefighter in the history of Tahlequah,” Long said.
The board approved three resolutions declaring the eligibility of the city to submit applications to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation for the use of the Transportation Alternatives Program funds for South Muskogee Pedestrian Improvements Project, and Creek Trail Connections Phase I and Phase II.
A $55,929 quote from Devin Pools for a resurfacing project was approved, with the waive of the purchasing policy competitive bid requirements.
What's next
The next Tahlequah City Council meeting is Monday, Dec. 5 at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
