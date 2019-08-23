With the Oklahoma Recreational Trails Program grant tentatively approved for $240,000 in funding, city officials hope an anticipated city nature park preserve project on Mission can move forward.
The grant writing was a collaborative effort of city Planning and Development Director Clinton Johnson and members of the Tahlequah Mission Park Project organization.
The Recreational Trails Program grant is offered through the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department and funded by the Federal Highway Administration. Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron said the money will be used to acquire the property upon which trails will ultimately be built.
The 21 acres on First Street and Mission Avenue were appraised at a value of $340,000, Catron said. The grant provides $240,000 toward the purchase, and while the city does not own the property yet, it will own the park once the process is complete.
"We will own the park once we go through the closing process with the Steven A. Worth Revocable Trust," said Catron. "We will not want to finalize the purchase until we know that receipt of the grant funds, which will reimburse the city, is secure."
Catron said the trust will accept $285,000 in cash and will donate the difference to the city to support the project. The mayor said Steve and Jodeen Worth have additionally offered to match donations up to $25,000 in an effort to encourage others in the community to contribute funds toward the cost.
According to the grant letter, a pre-award inspection must be conducted at the project site before the application can be forwarded to the FHA for final approval.
"There are still requirements that must be met before the final approval and funding by the Federal Highway Administration will be granted. The Oklahoma Historical Preservation Office and the Oklahoma Archeological Survey have both responded, approving the project," Catron said.
Catron said several Native American tribes also have been consulted, and some of them will need to provide letters of approval. She said there is still a possibility final funding may not be approved, so the process is not fully complete.
"I believe all three entities involved locally - the city, the Worth Trust and the Tahlequah Mission Park Project group - are pleased that the project is moving forward, recognize the need for a trail system within our community, and are working together to bring this project to fruition," she said.
Get involved
For anyone who wants to get involved, TMPP will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Tahlequah Library meeting room.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.