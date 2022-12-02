Candidates interested in filing for Tahlequah mayor, or City Council Wards 3 and 4, will file Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12.
Tiffany Rozell, secretary of the Cherokee County Election Board, said Declaration of Candidacy forms must be comleted and submitted to the city clerk's office no later than Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 5 p.m., when the filing period ends.
Contests of Candidacy must be filed no later than Friday, Dec. 16 at the Cherokee County Election Board, and may only be filed by another candidiate for that office, unless a candidate files unopposed.
Declaration of Candidacy will be accepted for offices including mayor, City Council Ward 3, and City Council Ward 4.
Declaration of Candidacy forms can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections, by contacting the city clerk's office at 918-456-0651 Ext. 2227, or the Couunty Election Board office at 918-456-2261 or cherokeecounty@elections.ok.gov.
The Cherokee County Election Board is at 914 S. College Ave. Tahlequah, OK 74464 and is open from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The General Election is Fed. 14, 2023.
