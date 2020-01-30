City charter details how officials can be removed

An employee neglecting his duties on the job will generally be terminated, especially in an at-will state like Oklahoma - and with any elected or appointed official in Tahlequah, a vote from the City Council could send the individual packing.
Elected officials in Tahlequah and other cities are rarely removed except through a vote of the people, but Tahlequah's charter lists two reasons an elected official could be removed: missing consecutive meetings or committing a felony.
According to the charter, if an elected or appointed official fails to attend City Council meetings for 90 days without consent, the council can declare a vacancy exists and would then select a successor. Elected officials here include the four city councilors, mayor, police chief, city clerk and street commissioner. Positions like city attorney and fire chief are appointed.
Mayor Sue Catron, who was just sworn in last May, said she wasn't certain about the process for removing officials, so she referred questions to City Attorney Lloyd Grant.
He has not returned recent calls or emails from the Daily Press, but Park Medearis, an attorney in private practice in Tahlequah, served as city attorney for many years and is familiar with the charter.
"It's the same with anyone who is appointed; the fire chief, the police or even city attorney could be removed," said Medearis. "The city attorney used to be appointed by the mayor and the council, but I believe the current city attorney is now on a yearly contract."
City Treasurer Lanny Williams was recently questioned by other officials about municipal finances, and his exact role with the city was under scrutiny. Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff said Williams had not been around since things have "rolled" - meaning the change of the administration in May - and he thought the situation would have improved by now.
In 2018, the City Council also discussed the possible ouster of Williams after concerns were raised by a local resident about his continued absence from meetings.
According to council minutes, Williams had not attended a meeting for three months, when a discussion about his status also took place in an executive session. No action was taken during that meeting.
If a vacancy occurs in the city by reason of death, resignation, incapacity, or removal of a member, the council will appoint a resident from the ward in which the vacancy occurs. The person appointed will fill that role until the next regular municipal election.
An elected official is to hold office for a term of four years, and until a successor has been elected and qualified.
According to code, in the event that a mayor is absent or removed for cause, the president of the council would act as mayor. Ward 3 Councilor Stephen Highers is current president of the council.
"In that case, I would sit in as mayor until there's that election," said Highers. "At City Council meeting, I'd still vote as Ward 3 Councilor, but I would fill the role as mayor and I would sit where the mayor sat."
The mayor can appoint - with the approval of the council - other officers as deemed necessary. And the mayor breaks any voting ties with the four-member council.
"In case of a vacancy in the office of Mayor more than 90 days prior to the next election, the person acting as Mayor shall cause a new election to be held, giving at least 10 days' notice thereof by proclamation," the code reads.
In some cases, in order for appointed or elected officials to be removed from office, there can be a recall election or a recall referendum. In those cases, voters can remove an elected official from office through a vote before his or her term is up.
Medearis said there's no provision in state law for a recall of elected officials. He said the city of Tahlequah doesn't practice that method, and instead, it relies on the ordinances and charter.
"The recall election can remove the elected or appointed official, but we don't have that in Tahlequah," he said.
Medearis also pointed out some clauses in the city charter that use what many would consider outdated language. A city official can be removed for "lunacy," for example. But that hasn't happened in at least four decades - or perhaps, ever.
Oklahoma judges may be removed from office if the council on judicial complaints receive and investigates allegations of misconduct and when appropriate, can recommend the removal to the court on the judiciary.
The removal of a county official is a different matter altogether. The removal of a sheriff, for instance, must be done by the Judicial Judge in District Court. While county commissioners do not partake in the removal of a sheriff, they would appoint a replacement under those circumstances.
