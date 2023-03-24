The Tahlequah City Council last week solved the dilemma of the newly completed Med-Wise urgent care facility's inability to obtain a certificate of occupancy due to noncompliance with city code.
During a special meeting March 23, councilors discussed their options. As presented for discussion, the language of Section 12-1203 of Tahlequah City Code, paragraphs A-J, would all be removed.
The code outlines the permit process for a licensed health care facility, either fixed or mobile. An application and feasibility study are the first two required items to be prepared for the Planning and Zoning Commission, which would then make a recommendation to the City Council. Within 10 days of the completed application, a paid public notice must be published in the area where the new facility is planned.
City Attorney John Hammons, answered the question of whether the urgent care facility is subject to the provisions of the Tahlequah Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities Ordinance. The short answer was yes: Any establishment that operates with the primary purpose of providing healing to the sick on a short-term basis must adhere to those requirements.
Ward 2 Councilor Kevin Baker asked if the council could table the item and give a waiver to Med-Wise.
"In light of the city ordinance, it was my legal guidance that city staff cannot issue that certificate of occupancy and allow them to open because they did not comply with the ordinance," said John Hammons.
Ward 3 Councilor Steven Highers suggested a mediation occur between the parties - the new facility, existing medical facilities, and the city. He suggested tabling the item until this occurred.
"It's my understanding that there's a feasibility study," said Highers. "That could go immediately to Planning and Zoning, and then come to council."
He said that an amendment could then be added to the ordinance in a very short period of time.
Later, Brian Berry, attorney for Med-Wise, said that entity did a feasibility study, but was not asked to provide it at the time the permit application was made. The permit was issued without it.
Ray Hammons, city building inspector, said later that he asked at the time of the application whether a feasibility study was needed. The ambiguity of the language prompted him to ask the city attorney if Med-Wise fell under the guise of a medical facility and thus required a feasibility study.
"Not at this time, is what the [former city] attorney [Grant Lloyd] told me," said Ray Hammons.
He added that he does not have the feasibility study.
"Two weeks ago, they asked for it and [Med-Wise] provided it to Mr. [Taylor] Tannehill [city planning and development director]," said Berry later. "Just like the one [urgent care] over in Wagoner. Same thing. We did a feasibility study over there, too."
The city attorney later clarified the matter, suggesting an error might have been made.
"Under the ordinance, the application and feasibility study should be done prior to a single shovel of dirt being turned. Prior [legal] council determined that was not required," said John Hammons later.
Neither the city attorney nor the mayor had any knowledge whether the feasibility study had been submitted, as stated by Brian Berry. Tannehill was not in attendance.
Mayor Sue Catron said she was concerned about the extent of the language in the ordinance because it talked about "any hospital or health care facility that is not the city's." In her reading, it appeared Cherokee Nation's new hospital might also fall under this stipulation, so if the administration wanted to exclude particular entities, this would be a good opportunity to do so.
Testimony was given by Brian Berry, attorney for Med-Wise, and Jim Berry, hospital CEO for Northeastern Health System.
"Med-Wise applied for this permit back in September, it was granted in October, and construction began. Med-Wise has spent close to $3.2 million on that property," said Brian Berry. "They have hired staff. They have accepted equipment. They were promised a temporary CO on Monday and then a permanent one was promised on Wednesday. Time is of the essence. We feel like we have complied."
Brian Berry said that his recommendation, as their attorney, is to go ahead and open as planned on Monday, March 27. He said, however, that Med-Wise may be fined and could find itself in city court.
Jim Berry said NHS has no issues with Med-Wise being given the final certificate of occupancy.
Highers asked, based upon the fact that the parties seemed to have already reached an agreement, how the council could amend without striking the entire ordinance, and allow the CO to be issued.
John Hammons recommended adding a section outlining that any existing facility in operation no later than March 24, 2023, be grandfathered in.
"I think the proposal should be amended to include that everything proposed to be stricken, not be stricken, and add a new section K," said Hammons.
The council approved as amended.
Ward 1 Councilor Bree Long wanted to make a clarification: "Taylor Tannehill [and his department], have done their part, so if anyone thinks this is an error on their part... they've done their due diligence on their side."
