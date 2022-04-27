The Tahlequah City Council accepted the Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration’s financial assistance award during an April 25 special meeting.
Mayor Sue Catron said the $1.7 million grant would be used for a fiber optic network project, shared by the city of Tahlequah and the Tahlequah Public Works Authority.
“We have had much assistance in writing for this grant, and it has been an ongoing project for sometime, but at this particular point, we need to determine if we are going to accept or reject the grant so we can move forward,” said Catron.
TPWA General Manager Mike Doublehead said there’s a certain amount of value in taking and accepting the grant funds, and moving the project forward.
Ward 2 Councilor Keith Baker asked Doublehead what the timeline looked like, as far as getting started and installation.
“I’d say materials, we’re a long ways away from installation. We’re just in the beginning phases of discussion with the EDA, and all of the policies we’ve got to follow from them,” said Doublehead.
He said the engineering study has been done, and it had to go out for bid. He also added he believes the timeline would be about a year.
Catron advised there is a 60-month period of performance attached the grant, and it must be completed within that timeframe.
The grant has a matching piece between the city and TPWA, and Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff asked if the matching funds were between the two entities.
“The discussion has been that the cash would be matched from here and TPWA would be supporting through labor and other, actually leading the project,” said Catron. “Obviously, we don’t have anyone on staff who has this capability, so we were sharing the responsibility in that manner.”
Doublehead said they feel confident they can string the fiber, as that is something they do every day.
“Not stringing fiber, obviously, but stringing multiple power lines is a specialty that we’ve already got,” he said.
Ward 3 Councilor Stephen Highers asked if they knew how much in funds would be matched and how much would be earmarked for labor. Doublehead said they did not.
An attendee at the meeting said the EDA doesn’t allow federal funds to be matched with other federal funds. He said there’s flexibility now with the American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Ratliff then asked how that all played out. Evidently the city issues a check for $430,000, and TPWA installs the fiber in the next year or two.
“Then we as the city fulfill our obligation to the EDA and to the Federal Department of Commerce by installing this backbone? That’s where I have a hard time understanding, how do we get accounts, or are we going to charge a monthly fee, and is all of that going to have to go through TPWA?” he asked.
The mayor said the grant is not related to taking fiber to the “home.”
There is no fiber "backbone" through the city’s business corridor, whereas Cherokee Nation and Northeastern State University do have that advantage.
After listening to the benefits of fiber optics, Ratliff made a motion to accept the grant, while Ward 1 Councilor Bree Long seconded.
What’s next
The next Tahlequah City Council meeting is Monday, May 2 at 5:30 p.m., in the council chambers at City Hall.
