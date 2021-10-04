During an Oct. 4 Tahlequah City Council meeting, officials voted to add Juneteenth to the holiday calendar for 2022, as well as future calendar years.
M’Lynn Pape, director of Human Resources, said the employee handbook states there are 12 paid holidays, and adding Juneteenth will make that 13 paid holidays for city employees.
President Joe Biden signed into law, on June 17, a bill that established Juneteenth as a new federal holiday. The law commemorates the end of slavery, with Juneteenth National Independence Day on June 19. Juneteenth marks the date of June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom of enslaved Black people to Texas – two months after the Confederacy surrendered and 2.5 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the southern states.
The board took no action to waive all city annual license fees for the fiscal year regarding medical marijuana dispensaries, processing and marijuana grow licenses. Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff said he wanted to get input from Police Chief Nate King on what his department is seeing as far as difficulties attributed to medical marijuana operations.
“Clearly not everyone views this as medicine, as we’re well aware, but I can assure you there’s a population – especially of cancer patients – that truly do,” said Ratliff. “I think we should waive this until we can get a better understanding of what... it’s taken from our police force, what resources it takes to keep that in check.”
The Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group strongly recommends against the charging of higher permit fees for the marijuana industry unless a municipality can show the added costs it expects to incur that are directly related to issuing licenses or permits.
“If marijuana is to become a cash crop for Oklahoma municipalities, it will have to be by way of sales tax and not license or permit fees,” according to OMAG.
According to data from the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, Ratliff said, the city brought in over $30,000 of sales tax revenue in April 2021.
“I think just taxing a medical entity and it being federally not recognized also has issues at this time,” said Ratliff.
The council amended ordinances released to fees or fines and what was called a “comprehensive change” that established a City Schedule of Regular Fees during a June meeting.
Ward 1 Councilor Bree Long said several residents texted her questions pertaining to Ratliff’s agenda item. Some people asked whether or why Tahlequah has a high demand for more marijuana growers, and wanted to know what's in it for the city.
Ratliff cited the OMAG recommendations.
“If you look at the data that I pulled from OMMA, I think it’s interesting when you talk about the sales tax revenue – a lot of what we spoke about with OMAG earlier is economic development,” he said.
Compliance Coordinator Ray Hammons said he didn’t have an issue with the fees being waived, but he asked that it be worded as “permits” rather than fees.
“There are fees that are charged by the fire department and the code enforcement to go and do inspections on other facilities,” said Hammons. “The fees for permits would be $1,200, $1,800, and $2,500.”
Another person texted Long to ask the board if it waived these fees, whether it would also waive fees for other businesses in town.
“If you want to know the analysis of this, the article does hit on some good points, and you can see it talks about it can’t get revenue generated, so you’re looking to get your out-of-pocket expenses at a minimum. There’s not administrative fees for this new industry,” said City Attorney Grant Lloyd.
However, Lloyd pointed out the article was dated from 2018, and many municipalities are expanding their fees in different ways.
Lloyd advised the councilors they would need to revisit the matter at a later meeting.
In other business, the board voted to terminate the Oct. 3, 2019, hiring moratorium at the request of Mayor Sue Catron.
“We were enacting a number of cost-saving measures [and] one of those was a moratorium that required that council approved the advertising and filing of positions,” said Catron. “At a later date, we lifted the moratorium on the advertising piece of it, but there still is a moratorium on the hiring.”
Councilors are gearing up to potentially vote on 286 pages of recommendations, suggestions, and ideas pertaining to outdated city ordinances from General Code, through City Clerk DeAnna Hammons, Lloyd, and City Administrator Alan Chapman.
General Code, out of Texas, worked on codification to check for conflicts in the ordinances that may need to be revised. The group will be meeting several times over the next few months, going over all recommendations before presenting the final list to councilors.
What's next
The next Tahlequah City Council mid-month meeting was not determined Monday night. An announcement will be made once a date and time are set.
