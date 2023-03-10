During a special meeting of the Tahlequah City Council on March 10, officials responded to a review of municipal ordinances that dealt with street closures for special events, mowing services, and park equipment
Ordinance No 1349-2023 amends the rules to allow the closure of a street for special events and obstructing sidewalks with merchandise.
The second item entailed approval of the bid for a mowing services contract of city property by the lowest bidder, Lawnstars. Brian Speake, Parks and Recreation superintendent, said the two-year timeframe is necessary because it's a big enough contract that Lawnstars needs to purchase more equipment and hire manpower to make it sustainable.
Ward 3 Councilor Stephen Highers said it was extremely "strange" to do a multi-year contract but had no problem amending it to one year. Ward 1 Councilor Bree Long wondered how a multi-year contract was allowable. City Attorney John Hammons was unavailable to advise.
"My only concern [with tabling the decision] is we've got weeds growing," said Speake.
Ward 2 Councilor Keith Baker said his concerns centered on the absence of a start date, with only an ending date of November 2024 in the terms, and lack of specifics on how many times per week the work would be performed.
Long said all the other bids for landscape services were for two years, so if the city didn't go with Lawnstar's contract, all current bids would be ineligible. The city would have to rebid, which delays lawn services into May.
"I think if you change it to a year [Lawnstars is] probably not going to be interested anymore, because they aren't going to be able to recoup their costs and we will have to put it up for rebid," said Long.
Speake said there are clauses in the contract to cancel for nonperformance or lack of money in the city's budget, and Lawnstars cannot contract out the work to other vendors if it is unable to complete the jobs.
"Let's wait until we talk with [the city attorney] to explain why he thought this was allowable," said Long.
Highers also suggested the matter be tabled until their questions were clarified.
The third item addressed the quote for park equipment for Tahlequah Fitness Park by ACS Playground Adventures. Speake said the department is going in a different direction, and is awaiting more bids to include other apparatuses. Speake asked this item be tabled for at least a month to allow a more inclusive bid process.
What's next
The next Tahlequah City Council regular meeting is scheduled for April 3.
