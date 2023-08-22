Tahlequah City Councilors approved the Fraternal Order of Police contract during a quick special council meeting Aug. 22.
After a brief executive session, members returned to the room and announced the city and FOP had agreed on all terms, so the contract was accepted and ready to be signed by Mayor Suzanne Myers.
Terms of the contract allow for time-and-a-half pay for work over 40 hours for Tahlequah Police Department officers. Scheduled hours are two 12-hour and two eight-hour shifts. Health insurance for FOP are the same as those for city employees.
Equipment allowance covers uniforms, law enforcement equipment, patrol car accessories like first aid kits, and miscellaneous items. Care and use of weapons is outlined, detailing items such as officers being able to purchase their service weapons upon retirement for $1.
For annual leave, the FOP contract allows 10 days per year for one to five years; 12 days for six to 10 years of service; 15 days for 11-15 years of employment; 18 days for 16-20 years; and 21 days for over 20 years of service in the police department.
Sick leave accrues at eight hours per month to a maximum of 1,040 hours. Members who accrue more than 944 hours of sick leave may sell back the hours at the end of a fiscal year.
Annual salaries approved for patrol officers range from $44,726-$59,106. Sergeant pay ranges from $60,116-$67,701 a year. Lieutenants can be paid from $65,776-$74,074, and captains’ pay ranges from $72,123-$81,223.
The position of chief of police, held by Nate King, is an elected office. The 2023-2024 budget for the city allocates $75,000 for that position.
Jeff Thorne, founder of Step Up Tahlequah Inc., was appointed to the Abatement Board. Thorne is a retired principal of Tahlequah High School, and one of the original members of the Tahlequah Outreach Resource Team.
The appointment of Troy Kent Davis was approved for the Tahlequah Hospital Authority Board.
Leases on two 2024 Ford F-350s got the nod for the Parks and Recreation Department. The Maintenance Department’s lease on a 2024 Ford F-350, and leases on four vehicles, Dodge Durangos, for TPD were approved.
A Western Star 47X with GalFab small roll-off truck for the Solid Waste Department was approved for purchase.
A donation of $20,000 for law enforcement equipment was accepted from the Cherokee Nation.
The spay-and-neuter program received a donation from Petco for $4,050.
What’s next
The next Tahlequah City Council meeting will be Sept. 5 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.
