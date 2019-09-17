The Tahlequah City Council tabled the amendment of zoning ordinances during a Sept. 16 special meeting.
Planning and Development Director Clinton Johnson said he and city attorney Grant Lloyd have discussed issues with a particular zone.
"There are some things that need to be cleared up and there's the big question if we want to wait and republish for the C-3," said Johnson. "Grant and I have discussed it again since the public hearing on Wednesday, and the only thing we have identified is the used automobile sales going to C-3."
He said he felt comfortable continuing down the path of making changes the council wants and moving forward.
However, Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff, who was not at the public hearing, had concerns of his own when it became clear that not everyone was on the same page.
"I feel like now we're just king of dragging things in and then kicking it down to the next meeting," said Ratliff. "Originally, I think it was the marijuana stuff and the AirBNB stuff, and now we have folks that had other stuff on Monday night that they would rather do besides sit in a City Council meeting and talk about a fence."
The board tabled action regarding the zoning items until councilors "fall in line with what we've done." Among the possible items for zoning amendments: tourist home, tourist court, bed-and-breakfast, greenhouse and nursery, marijuana dispensary, marijuana processor and commercial grower.
The board gave the nod to the use of Norris Park for the city-hosted event Open Streets Tahlequah. The event takes place Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It encourages natural movement through everyday play, health and well-being, using relaxation and active movement with structured fitness opportunities.
Also approved was the use of Leoser Pavilion for another city-hosted event, Tahlepaws Pet Wellness Clinic. This is the first year for the event, which was put together by Johnson, Tahlequah Compliance Officer Vicky Green, Humane Society of Cherokee County, Pets for Life and Paws.
"We've made it our mission to reduce the euthanization rate in Tahlequah and we managed to do that with the help of our partners," said Johnson.
According to Tahlequah PFL statistics, between April 2018 and August 2019, PFL enrolled 436 clients, totaling 893 pets with Tahlequah addresses. Sixty-four percent of the pets PFL provided their first visit to a veterinary clinic, and 81 percent of the canines and felines were unaltered - meaning neither spayed nor neutered.
Five hundred and eighty-eight surgeries were performed, with 116 pets awaiting surgeries. And 1,600 pets received medications or medical services, with 105 getting tools, supplies or items to secure pets at home. Thirty-five (and counting) community and/or feral felines have been spayed or neutered.
The event will consist of pet identification tags, parasite medication, pet responsibility solutions and animal laws, while supplies last.
"If we can help reduce the population with spayed or neutered animals, then fewer animals are going to end up in our shelter," said Johnson.
The clinic will be on Nov. 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the pavilion.
What's next
The next Tahlequah City Council meeting is Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.