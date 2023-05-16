A special donation to the Tahlequah Fire Department from the Cherokee Nation was met with gratitude during a special Tahlequah City Council meeting on May 15.
“We are very excited to announce publicly that our partnership with the City of Tahlequah, by extension the fire department, has been such a mutually beneficial partnership for all of us, that we see the need to grow that,” said Taralee Montgomery, junior policy adviser to Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “We are so grateful to continue expanding and paying homage to the partnership that already exists.”
Montgomery expounded on the expansion of the Cherokee Nation, thus increasing the coverage needed by the Tahlequah Fire Department.
“To that end, we would like to partner with the city to provide $2.2 million to purchase a ladder truck for the city of Tahlequah,” said Montgomery.
“One of Cherokee Nation’s motto is stronger together,” said Tahlequah Fire Chief Casey Baker. “Tahlequah Fire Department’s [motto] is ‘investing in life.’ Both mottos are evident here today. But also today, there should be new motto, and that motto is ‘safer together.’”
Hoskin was unable to attend, but he sent a statement.
““The history of the Cherokee Nation is intertwined with that of the city of Tahlequah and for many decades we have been great partners in progress. That is why we continue to work hand in hand with the city, and whenever possible, support the services they provide to the thousands of people who live in, work in or visit this community, including thousands of Cherokee Nation citizens,” said Hoskin. “It is only fitting then that Cherokee Nation and Cherokee Nation Businesses provide the city of Tahlequah, specifically the Tahlequah Fire Department, with crucial funding to equip the community with a new, state-of-the-art ladder truck. The Tahlequah Fire Department dates back to 1895, and the men and women of this department have protected the community’s interests — including those of the Cherokee Nation and historic Northeastern State University — for more than a century. As our community grows and as the Cherokee Nation grows, this new ladder truck is going to be a comfort and a protector in times of need. I want to thank Cherokee Nation Businesses for helping making this a priority, and I thank the men and women of the Tahlequah Fire Department for their service to all of us.”
Keith Baker, councilor for Ward 2, has been appointed to serve on the Tahlequah Area Tourism Council. A donation from Cherokee Nation to the Tahlequah Police Department of $30,000 was also accepted.
Mayor Suzanne Myers read a statement about the process of developing the budget for the first reading of the proposed 2023-’24 budget.
“Not everyone was funded for their entire list, but we did make every attempt to fund the essential items each department requested to perform the work expected by our citizens and our community members,” said Myers. “For our valuable full-time city employees, this budget does reflect at minimum a 3% cost-of-living adjustment across the board, and a one-time $1,500 holiday incentive that we plan to distribute in late November in time for the holiday season.”
A discussion will be held on the budget at the next council meeting on June 1 at 5:30 p.m. At that time, the councilors, as well as any citizens, can ask question or bring comments in consideration of the matter. In the following regular session on June 5 at 5:30 p.m., a vote will be taken on the proposed budget.
Ward 4 Councilor Josh Allen and Baker requested that City Administrator Ray Hammons place information on all the past, current, and future projects of the city on the city website. Hammons said his office would be happy to do that.
Per the request of Baker, Tannehill gave an update on the progress of the street and sidewalk construction work currently in progress and on the table.
Ward 3 Stephen Highers requested if the city could require that the utilities and street cuttings not be done so far in advance of the start of the construction. This would cut down on frustration of residents driving over rough roads for long periods of time before the construction actually begins.
Allen requested that City Attorney John Hammons put on the city website all legal opinions written by his office. Hammons said he would begin to do this.
A bid of $262,922 was received to build 27 signs and one prototype for the Wayfinding Project. The council voted to reject the bid and instructed Tannehill to work up another bid.
“I am in total favor of having the signage for information and aesthetics. I’m not in favor of the price — reopen the bidding process,” said Gena McPhail, director of tourism for the Chamber of Commerce.
The last item was for the approval of the mayor to enter into a lease agreement with NSU and Regional University System of Oklahoma for a future parking area at 113 Spring St. The motion was passed with one no vote by Highers.
What’s next
On June 1, a special presentation of the proposed budget for input from citizens and council members will be held at 5:30 p.m. On June 5, the regular council meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m.
