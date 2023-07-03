During its special meeting on June 30, the City Council convened immediately into executive session to discuss the extension of negotiations for the contract for the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 201 – the Tahlequah Police Department.
Once the meeting reconvened, John Hammons, attorney for the city, announced that after consideration, the council had agreed to extend the contract to allow for the negotiations to continue. Hammons could give no other information during the course of negotiations.
“The meeting is over the extension of negotiations,” said Dexter Scott, president of FOP and training officer in Tahlequah. “It’s just to extend the contract because every July 1 the contract between city and FOP expires unless [agreement is reached] to extend it.”
Scott explained the city had hired Michael Bates, a consultant, to negotiate the new contract. Bates was hired by the city before the new administration, which includes Mayor Suzanne Myers and Ward 4 Councilor Josh Allen, took office.
Sue Catron, former mayor, responded to questions as to why an outside person was hired to handle the negotiations versus the city administrator and the city attorney.
“One of the things that became painfully apparent over the past four years is that pitting the city administrator and attorney against the unions in an annual negotiation for salaries and benefits does not easily allow for a good working relationship to develop,” said Catron.
Scott explained that since he has been with FOP, the city has not hired an outside agent to handle the negotiations.
“Our first meeting was with the last city administrator [Alan Chapman], so we’ve had meetings with different people,” said Scott.
Catron explained that having an outside person who is familiar with terms included in agreements for other cities across the state acts as a neutral negotiator in an attempt to reduce the discord on both sides of the table.
“Had extended negotiations been required by the Fire Department this year, Mr. Bates would have acted in that situation,” said Catron.
Attrition from the city’s force has, according to Scott, occurred due to other city’s being able to offer more money and benefits.
“In the last couple of years, we’ve lost a couple of really seasoned officers to other agencies. [We’ve lost] over 100 years of experience [with the loss of officers],” said Scott.
Some of the reasons officers leave include not being paid overtime and no buy-back on sick leave. The Fire Department was able to secure sick leave buy-back benefit in their contract.
“We went in after the FD, asked for dollar-for-dollar what the FD had, and the city is at a stance of 33 cents on the dollar,” said Scott.
The meeting on June 30 was to vote on one of two versions of an extension, one from FOP and one written by Bates. Scott said FOP would not sign the one written by Bates as it had articles written into it that had not been discussed nor agreed to.
The council approved the one written by FOP.
Scott noted the negotiator has been hard to reach after the last meeting between the FOP and the city.
“Our proposal was to continue the negotiations, very simple language,” said Scott. “Mayor Myers actually just got involved after the last negotiation meeting, her first time sitting in on the meeting. I feel better after that meeting but before that I felt kind of stuck in one spot.”
After the meeting, Scott maintained he was excited the administration and the council approved the extension and are aware the negotiations are continuing past the deadline.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.