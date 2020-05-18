The Tahlequah City Council got its first look at the proposed 2020-2021 budget during a May 18 meeting.
Mayor Sue Catron said the proposed budget shows significant progress toward a stabilized goal for the city, and that officials were conservative as they built the package.
Catron said the proposed budget for 2019-2020 showed a projected loss of $2.7 million in the general fund. That loss was reduced to $757,726 through adjustments.
"Total budgeted expenses within the General Fund have been reduced from $12.3 million to $10.1 million. Nearly 80 percent of expenses within the General Fund were salaries and related benefits," said Catron. "Through attrition and retirements, personnel expenses in the General Fund have been reduced to 75 percent of total expenses."
Throughout the year, operating contracts had been renegotiated or canceled, and travel and training expenditures have been eliminated.
In October, Catron requested action to control and cut expenditures, increase cash on hand, and boost revenue. Councilors approved a moratorium on travel and a "slowdown" on hiring.
Ultimately, the council approved all advertisements to fill vacancies, and positions are to be filled only after a departing employee's comp time or unused leave are paid out.
Catron said salaries for managerial positions have increased significantly over the past four years, and if they filled every position because they felt its duties were required, the city is going to run out of cash.
Since then, positions have been eliminated and some employees either resigned or were terminated.
"Primarily through attrition and retirement, 15 full-time positions and five part-time positions have been eliminated. Three full-time positions are included in the budget at entry level, should circumstances allow them to be filled in the future," said Catron.
A budget hearing for the public will be held Thursday, May 28 at 5:30 via Zoom.
The board gave its nod to two agreements between the city of Tahlequah and Tahlequah Public Schools.
Police Chief Nate King said a few items had been added to the School Resource Officer agreement
"The number of SROs was reduced by one. The school and I mutually agreed to do away with the part-time SRO position and then the percentage breakdown - the payout - lessened by 10 percent for the city this year," said King.
The Drug Dog agreement was the second renewal agreement on the agenda, and King explained those services.
"Our canine officers provide services at the school, whether it's at the high school, middle school, searching parking lots and lockers, or going to the elementary schools during Red Ribbon Week and doing presentations," said King.
